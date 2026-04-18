Dubai schools must offer in-person and distance learning options to all students

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Dubai schools will continue to offer flexible learning options as students begin returning to classrooms from April 20, a top education official has said. This will see a mix of in-person and distance education during the transition period.

Authorities said schools must ensure these options are available to all students, based on their needs, even as campuses gradually reopen. “Schools have the flexibility to combine on-site and distance learning and must ensure these options are available to all students, based on their needs,” Dr Wafi Dawood, CEO of the Strategic Development Sector at KHDA, told Khaleej Times in an interview.

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The move is part of a phased, tightly managed return to in-person learning, with institutions reopening only after meeting mandatory requirements and receiving official approval.

Phased reopening based on approvals

Education regulators stressed that the return to classrooms will not happen all at once but in stages depending on each institution’s readiness.

“The return is deliberately phased — institutions reopen as they receive approval after completing all requirements, starting from April 20,” Dawood said.

He added that extensive groundwork has been carried out in recent weeks to assess readiness across schools, early childhood centres, and higher education institutions.

“That thorough preparation process gave us the confidence to proceed with a phased, well-managed return. Most importantly, every decision is guided by one priority — the safety and security of students, staff, and families.”

Schools across the country have put in place several measures, including safe zones, teacher training programmes and staggered schedules, to reduce overcrowding and ensure the safety of all students and staff.

No dual-mode teaching for staff

To maintain teaching quality and manage workloads, teachers will not be required to handle in-person and online classes simultaneously.

“To protect the quality of learning in both environments, no teacher will be expected to deliver in-person and online classes simultaneously,” Dawood said. “This also helps support teachers’ wellbeing and ensures their workload remains manageable.”

Authorities said schools must clearly communicate learning arrangements to families to ensure a smooth transition as the UAE moves towards resuming on-site education.

Transport on hold, flexibility around arrival and dismissal

While classrooms reopen, some routines will take longer to return. School transport services, for instance, remain temporarily suspended, requiring families to make alternative arrangements.

“School transport has been suspended to allow time to complete all operational arrangements in coordination with the relevant government entities, including transport authorities and municipalities, to ensure service readiness in accordance with the highest safety standards. This is being reviewed weekly, and updates will be communicated through official channels. In the meantime, schools are applying maximum flexibility around arrival and dismissal arrangements and will work closely with families that need additional support," he said.

Despite the challenges, authorities highlighted the resilience shown across the UAE’s education sector. Over recent weeks, schools, families, and students have adapted quickly to changing circumstances—a flexibility that continues to underpin reopening plans.

“All institutions are prepared to adapt as needed. If conditions change, a transition back to distance learning would be coordinated at the UAE level in collaboration with all relevant authorities — ensuring safety and continuity at every step. Our education system has demonstrated remarkable agility, proving that quality learning can continue without interruption, regardless of the mode of delivery,” added Dawood.