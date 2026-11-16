Dubai schools prepare for new safeguarding rules: What changes for students, teachers?

Dubai school leaders will be expected to take a closer look at how their institutions protect children, reviewing existing safeguarding policies, clarifying the roles of protection teams and senior management, and making child safety a regular item on leadership and governance agendas.

This comes as Dubai rolls out a new framework urging schools to move beyond written policies and strengthen how they identify, report and respond to concerns about children's safety.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced the Policy Framework for Safeguarding and Learner Protection at a recent media briefing. It establishes common protection standards for private early childhood centres, schools and higher education institutions across Dubai, with the aim of protecting learners from abuse, neglect, exploitation and cyberbullying.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The framework places greater emphasis on how institutions identify, record, report and respond to concerns, including incidents that may initially appear minor but could point to wider risks.

Sheela Menon, principal of Ambassador School Dubai, said the move towards a unified system would help schools improve how they monitor and respond to concerns, particularly when students move between institutions.

“A unified reporting and tracking system will enhance transparency, accountability and consistency, enabling schools to identify patterns, ensure timely intervention and prevent concerns from being overlooked, even when students move between institutions.”

However, she stressed that technology alone cannot guarantee children's safety. “Technology and reporting mechanisms must go hand in hand with trained professionals, responsive leadership and a school culture that empowers children to speak up without fear.”

Schools to review bullying and online safety procedures

A key component of the framework will be the introduction of a structured electronic case management system. Schools will be expected to strengthen the documentation of concerns, risk assessments, follow-ups and monitoring, ensuring that incidents are not missed or left unresolved.

Institutions will also need to review procedures covering bullying, cyberbullying, online safety, school transport and educational visits, while improving early identification of vulnerable learners and providing targeted support.

Menon said many schools already have safeguarding policies in place, but the new requirements would encourage greater consistency in how these are implemented and monitored.

"While schools may already have established safeguarding policies, the new KHDA framework calls for stronger alignment, consistency and accountability."

She added that regular audits and analysis of emerging patterns would be important in assessing whether interventions were working and identifying areas requiring improvement.

“Ultimately, the objective is to ensure that no concern goes unnoticed, no disclosure goes unheard and every learner receives timely, appropriate protection and support.”

Kenny Duncan, principal of Nord Anglia International School Dubai, welcomed the framework, describing it as a much-needed step towards establishing a consistent approach to safeguarding across the emirate.

"I'm genuinely pleased that the KHDA has now generated a Safeguarding framework, as this was much needed in the city. It will help schools further enhance safeguarding protocols and provide a secure structure for all schools to follow."

He also pointed to the importance of maintaining high standards of student wellbeing, saying the framework would support schools in strengthening their existing practices.

Staff training and shared responsibility in focus

Beyond reporting systems and policy reviews, the framework places responsibility on schools to ensure that safeguarding is understood across their entire workforce, rather than being treated as the responsibility of a designated safeguarding lead alone.

Dewvale School's principal Seema Umar said the institution already had a designated safeguarding lead and a team responsible for monitoring student protection and wellbeing concerns.

The school will now focus on aligning its internal reporting and documentation with KHDA's centralised case management system, using data to identify recurring patterns and potential risks, and strengthening follow-up procedures.

"We believe safeguarding is everyone's responsibility, not just that of teachers or the school's safeguarding team."

Umar said staff training would be strengthened through induction programmes, refresher sessions and practical workshops based on real-life scenarios.

Training will cover how to identify warning signs such as sudden behavioural changes, withdrawal, anxiety, unexplained injuries, absenteeism and signs of bullying or emotional distress.

It will also focus on how employees should respond when a child raises a concern, including listening without judgement and reporting incidents through the designated channels.

Importantly, the training will extend beyond teaching staff to include teaching assistants, bus supervisors, security personnel and other frontline employees.

"We will strengthen regular training through staff induction, refresher sessions and practical, scenario-based workshops," she said. “We will also review safeguarding practices across all areas of school life, including school transport and digital spaces, to ensure a consistent and proactive approach to child protection.”

With the automated reporting system expected in early 2027, schools will need to ensure that their policies, people and internal procedures are aligned with the new requirements.

“Training will also focus on how to respond appropriately, listen to children without judgement and report concerns immediately through the designated channels. This training will extend to teaching assistants, bus supervisors, security and all frontline personnel," she added.