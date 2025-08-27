Inside Dubai classroom: How UAE's youngest students begin their AI journey

From toy robots to 3D butterflies, Dubai's youngest students are diving into artificial intelligence (AI), thanks to the UAE's new school curriculum. At Dubai Schools Al Barsha, kindergartners are learning to code, explore augmented reality, and experiment with AI, with the goal of preparing students for a technology-driven world.

In May, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the introduction of an AI curriculum in UAE public schools, starting from kindergarten to Grade 12.

Sarah Al Amiri, the Minister of Education, said earlier that the curriculum will cover core AI concepts, including data and algorithms, software applications, and ethical awareness in AI, among others.

Coding for KG students?

Chandini Thakkar, a kindergarten teacher at Dubai Schools Al Barsha, explained that technology is a special interest of hers. When she found out that AI was going to be officially part of the UAE's school curriculum starting this academic year, she was "so excited. That same moment I saw the announcement, I wrote to my principal, 'let's do it,'" she said.

She is among a group of teachers selected for specialised training in AI, who will then bring that knowledge to classroom teaching. She said that training started after the AI curriculum announcement was made, and involved workshops that taught educators what AI tools can be used in lesson planning, report-making, etc.

Thakkar first attempted to integrate technology into her teaching five years ago. She first explored augmented reality, which is a type of technology that overlays the real world with 3D images, and can be used with any device like an iPad or a phone. "Augmented reality is where, for example, we were teaching about a butterfly. So, how does the butterfly look? How does the butterfly move? The picture comes as a 3D image for them, and they could explore. It was like a wow moment for them," she said.

The kindergarten teacher also introduced her pupils to a 'Bee-Bot', a toy robot that, when commanded with a code, would move across the mat. She explained, "It looks like a mouse, and there's a coding mat. And the mouse has directions, arrows. You have to give codes to that mouse, and it moves in that direction on that mat. So basically, it's training students to use coding at a very early age."

"Now that we have got AI into our education curriculum, it's just going to be another level," she added.

Staying ahead of the curve

"There is a journey to go on, of course, and it's up to us to continue to upskill ourselves. We're all learning, but really, we need to stay ahead of the curve, making sure we're up to date," Anita Stewart, the headmistress of Dubai Schools Al Barsha, told Khaleej Times. She said that the announcement allows the school to formalise using AI in the classroom a little more, with a "particular focus on those early years."

"One of our core values is about our children being future-ready," Stewart said.

Eighth grader Abdulla Majed said that his teachers have already introduced AI in their classes and found it to be a "big help" in understanding complex concepts.

"AI helps with homework. It also helps students when they write. For example, we used it in English class last year. We would ask it to help us with readings or tell it to write a short paragraph when working on certain topics," he said.