Dubai rolls out new school parking system; parents, staff can save up to 80%

New overhaul replaces manual approvals with a fully digital subscription model, easing school-run parking for parents, students and staff

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 18 May 2026, 3:26 PM
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Dubai's daily school-run traffic could soon become less of a hassle, with parking around educational institutions set to adopt a faster, cost-effective system for parents, students, and staff.

The system replaces manual approval with a digital version that reduces paperwork, speeds up eligibility checks, and improves access across the education sector. Users will save up to 80 per cent and get permits faster.

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A new collaboration between the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and Parkin Company PJSC will overhaul parking subscription services in school zones.

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Earlier, it was announced that students with cars could subscribe to a seasonal parking permit starting at Dh100 per month. Parkin Company PJSC said students could maximise savings with the subscription, granting access to roadside and plot parking in zones A, B, C, and D within 500 metres of their campus.

Digital integration in parking

KHDA and Parkin will introduce a more efficient, technology-led process that directly links their systems. This will allow real-time verification of eligibility for school parking subscriptions, removing the need for document submissions and reducing administrative delays.

The integration is also expected to enhance data security and deliver a smoother user experience, particularly during peak school hours when parking demand is highest.

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr Amna Al Maazmi, Chief Executive Officer of the Growth and Human Development Sector at KHDA, highlighted the wider impact on Dubai’s education ecosystem:

“Our collaboration with Parkin reflects our shared commitment to delivering smart, seamless, and people-centric services that enhance the overall education experience in Dubai.

"Through a fully integrated digital journey for accessing reduced parking services, we are simplifying everyday interactions for students, educators, and parents, while improving convenience and accessibility across the education community.

"This partnership also supports the vision of Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy by advancing digital transformation, strengthening cross-sector collaboration, and contributing to a more connected, efficient, and future-ready education ecosystem that prioritises quality of life and community wellbeing.”

Discounted parking and smarter traffic flow

Beyond digital integration, the initiative also introduces structured support for school communities, including improved parking arrangements around high-traffic school zones during drop-off and pick-up times.

Educational institutions and students will continue to benefit from discounted subscription plans priced at Dh100 per month and Dh1,000 annually. Parkin will also provide on-ground parking management support during school events to help ease congestion and improve accessibility.

Eng Mohamed Abdullah Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Parkin, said the partnership marks a major step in simplifying services through innovation:

“This partnership with KHDA is an important milestone in our journey to redefine the customer experience through digital innovation. By enabling real-time eligibility verification and removing manual processes, we are making our services more accessible, seamless, and efficient for Dubai’s education community.

"As the largest provider of parking facilities in the emirate, we are proud to support Dubai’s smart city ambitions by removing administrative complexity and enhancing the daily lives of the educational community.

"We continue to focus on enhancing our digital capabilities to improve efficiency, and ensure our services remain accessible, seamless, and aligned with the evolving needs of our users.”

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