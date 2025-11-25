'Calmer classrooms': School principals in Dubai hail new meal guidelines

Dubai’s school community is beginning to overhaul how children eat and interact with food—with greater focus on variety, presentation and overall appeal—as Dubai Municipality rolls out its new “My School Food” platform, a tech-driven system designed to boost nutrition standards and elevate meal quality across campuses.

For many schools, the rollout comes at a time when they are already tightening nutrition policies and running more thorough food checks.

School leaders highlighted these steps are designed to steer families toward healthier choices and build an environment where nutritious eating becomes a “consistent and sustainable habit.”

The initiative comes as a timely response to rising health concerns, including the growing prevalence of childhood obesity and lifestyle-related conditions. Previous inspections by Dubai Municipality had also highlighted gaps in many school canteens—from limited fruit options to the continued use of restricted ingredients.

‘Impact of better food is visible’

At GEMS Education, Group Chief Education Officer Lisa Crausby OBE said the impact of better food is already visible. “We already know from our schools that when nutrition improves, we see calmer classrooms, better concentration and more settled routines across the day.” She added that the new guidelines “give us a shared framework to review our current offer, raise the bar together, and make sure that what children are eating in school genuinely supports their learning and long-term health.”

Notably, this platform is part of a larger suite of programmes aimed at transforming food safety and nutrition systems in the emirate.

More than 400,000 students across 500+ schools, nurseries and universities, along with over 50 food suppliers, are expected to use it.

Central to the broader system is “Ghalia”, an AI-powered assistant that provides instant guidance on food safety, balanced nutrition and reducing waste, using municipality-approved data.

Crausby noted that parents — particularly of younger children — have been some of the most vocal voices calling for change. Several families shared that their children were leaving meals unfinished or finding the options repetitive. In her words, “It was not framed as ‘this is unhealthy.’ It focused more on ‘this doesn’t feel varied enough, and my child isn’t excited to eat it."

That feedback, she said, underscored the need to improve not just nutritional content but “variety, presentation and appeal,” an area where the new platform “gives us the opportunity to rethink and refresh the experience.”

The changes will be felt in classrooms too. “Across our schools, we expect students to notice more balance and more choice… Lunches should feel lighter and more energising… Teachers should start to see steadier focus after lunch and fewer complaints about feeling tired or uncomfortable.”

Wellbeing concerns

At Dewvale School in Al Quoz, Principal Seema Umar said the wellbeing concerns have been steadily growing. “When we reflect on the eating habits of our students today, we notice a growing number of children coming to school with low energy, frequent headaches, and recurring stomach aches.” Often, she said, these issues linked back to diets “high in sugar and heavily processed items.”

These patterns, she explained, “directly affect their readiness to learn, concentration levels, and overall wellbeing,” which is why the school is embracing the new guidelines proactively — to make sure every child has “the foundation for healthy growth, strong cognitive functioning, and sustained energy throughout the day.”

Umar hopes the impact will extend beyond the cafeteria. “As we roll out the ‘My School Food’ platform, our hope is that students experience small but meaningful changes in their daily lives… we want them to feel more energised and focused… enjoy healthier, appealing options… and start conversations about food choices with their families.” Ultimately, she said, it’s about creating a culture where healthy eating is “natural, enjoyable, and connected to both their wellbeing and their everyday experiences.”

Eliminate fast food options

At Hampton Heights International School in Al Tawar, Principal Ludmyla Klykova said students today are surrounded by fast, convenient food that does little for long-term health. “Many students today are surrounded by fast, convenient food options that do not always support sustained focus or healthy development.” She noted that the new guidelines fit seamlessly with the school’s mission to build “a safe, nurturing, and health-conscious environment.”

Hampton Heights had already begun hearing directly from students — especially older ones—who wanted “fresher, more nutritious, and appealing choices.” Their feedback highlighted a clear need for improvement, which motivated the school to rethink its food offerings.

Klykova expects students to feel the difference quickly. “As we roll out the My School Food platform, we hope students immediately experience fresher, healthier, and more appealing meal options… We expect improvements in energy levels, mood, and focus during lessons.” She added that beyond physical changes, the school hopes to inspire students to “talk more consciously about food, make better choices independently, and carry these habits home.”