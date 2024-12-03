Dubai school limits screen time, sees happier students, better reading scores

A Dubai school has seen its happiness index and reading scores increase after a three-year initiative to restrict screen time. Brighton College Dubai’s headmaster, Simon Crane, said that the school has had a more “forensic eye” on screen time for a while now.

“We have seen happiness levels increase by 15 per cent in the last two years,” he said. “We have also observed high levels of focus and increased levels of achievement. Our reading scores have also increased since we began this initiative to limit screen time.”

He added that Brighton College Dubai took several steps, including banning the use of mobile phones during school hours, limiting screen time, and installing a healthy digital literacy programme.

“Phones are banned until the sixth form,” he said. “We do not use screens for creative subjects like PE, art, drama, and music. The use of screens is also limited in Math and Science to when the teacher deems it necessary. It is not the default mode of teaching.”

Another institute in Dubai- Little Wonders Nursery- has adopted a screen-free approach for all its children. “Whether they are in a 4-hour batch or a full extended-day programme every child spends their time completely screen-free,” said assistant manager, Fathimathul Rishada.

“Their day is filled with meaningful activities such as playing, learning, studying, and engaging with peers. It’s inspiring to see how children naturally build relationships, interact with one another, and grow through real-world experiences when they are away from the screen.”

Delaying screens

Simon said that he was a big fan of delaying the introduction of screens to children. “Once you give them a screen, it’s for life,” he said. “So you want to delay the introduction of screens to youngsters. That is why we want to re-instil the traditional approach to teaching.”

Simon Crane with Brighton College Dubai students

Rishada agreed with his comments. “Overexposure to digital devices is significantly impacting children’s development, limiting their ability to engage in essential activities that promote growth,” she said. “With education incorporating more screen-based tools and children spending much of their free time on tablets and phones, the effects on their social, emotional, and cognitive development are evident. Especially during the critical 0-5 years, when the brain is developing rapidly, children need to spend time socialising, exploring, and being nurtured in various developmental areas.”

Fathimathul Rishada

Addiction issues

A Dubai-based psychologist said that he has often screened addiction issues in children as young as two. "Parents brought a 2-year-old who had a mysterious ailment of suddenly falling backwards, often hitting her head on the ground," said Dr C. B. Binu, chief psychiatrist and medical director at Al Fasht medical center. "They had done several medical tests, including neurological tests to determine the cause but were unable to find the issue." Dr C. B. Binu Upon investigation, his team found that the girl had been addicted to screens since a very young age. "The mother said that she had given the child screens from when she was less than a year old to keep her busy while she did household chores," he said. "The distraction became a permanent fixture until the mother realised the girl was addicted to her screen. She took the screen away, which caused some tantrums that soon subsided. However, our observation was that her developing brain had become so used to the stimulation of a screen that when it was taken away, her body didn't know how to react. We believe that falling backwards (movement) was a coping mechanism the child adopted to the absence of a known stimulant. With some intervention from us, we were able to stop the recurring issue." According to Simon, changing the approach to screens as children aged was important. "As children get older, we have to work with them," he said. We put in fewer limits as children get older and talk to them about digital safety. We also encourage students to note down the hours they spend on screens compared to previous weeks."