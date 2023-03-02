Dubai: Ratings of Indian, Pakistani curriculum schools have improved, says KHDA

Parents will soon be able to see a summary report of the inspection, which will include insights on well-being, quality of teaching and students' learning

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 12:08 PM

The percentage of Indian curriculum schools that have received ‘Good’ or higher ratings has reached 73 per cent, according to a recent report issued by the Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

The report said that moving forward, a parent summary report will be sent to parents and will also be available through the KHDA online directory. The report will include insights on well-being provisions, quality of teaching and students’ learning.

This year the KHDA inspections this year included ‘well-being’ and found that 78 per cent of the schools – nearly three quarters – offered well-being services that were rated high or very high.

“The improvement shown in this year’s inspection results are testament to the commitment of teachers and school leaders at Indian and Pakistani curriculum schools in Dubai. That more than three-quarters of schools were found to have high wellbeing provision speaks to the importance that schools and parents place on giving students a well-rounded education that prepares them for a healthy and prosperous future. We appreciate the support of parents and the wider community in their contribution to world-class education in Dubai,” said Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of KHDA.

Six schools in Dubai improved their rating compared to the 2019/2020 inspection cycle: two schools improved from 'Good' to 'Very Good'; three schools improved from 'Acceptable' to 'Good'; and one school moved from 'Weak' to 'Acceptable'. Overall, more than 6,000 students benefited from the improved ratings this year.

When it comes to teaching English, the schools demonstrated an improvement with 84 per cent of them being rated 'Good' or better compared to 75 per cent in 2019. The ratings of the schools with regards to curriculum adaptation was 77 per cent ‘Good’ or better.

There’s a total of 5,254 students of determination attending Indian curriculum schools and the report has shown that the schools have improved provisions catering to them. Nearly 85 per cent of students of determination are enrolled in schools which provide them a ‘Good’ or better quality of education, compared to 74 per cent in 2019-20.

A total of 32 Indian curriculum schools were inspected during the first full inspection cycle since the 2019-20 academic year. Two schools offering the Pakistani curriculum were rated 'Acceptable'.

“It’s great news that the quality of education provided by schools has continued to improve since the last full inspection cycle. We look forward to seeing further improvement across all Indian and Pakistani curriculum schools as they enhance the ways they collect and use well-being data; develop the quality of teaching and learning for early years and for Arabic as an additional language; and refine their self-evaluation and improvement planning processes,” said Fatma Belrehif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau.

