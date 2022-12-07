Dubai private schools to prioritise students' wellbeing under new KHDA guiding framework

The system includes specific focus areas on which institutions will be evaluated, and give parents, teachers and children shared knowledge of what 'wellbeing' looks like on campus

Published: Wed 7 Dec 2022

A new guiding framework for Dubai private schools will now give parents, teachers and students shared knowledge of what 'wellbeing' looks like in their child's institution and how it can be improved.

Based on international research and policies and schools' existing wellbeing data, the framework will set standards and enable greater improvement of wellbeing provision over time.

The guiding framework includes specific focus areas on which schools will be evaluated, such as how well schools are leading a wellbeing culture; how well they are listening to the needs of their students and staff members; and how well they are creating policies and processes to improve student wellbeing.

Fatma Belrehif, CEO of Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau, said, "Building on the legacy and the data provided by the five-year Dubai Student Wellbeing Census, many schools have already incorporated wellbeing values into their culture and practices.

“This framework represents the next stage of our wellbeing journey, enabling us to work more closely with schools, teachers and parents to ensure better learning outcomes and happier, healthier futures for our children. We appreciate the insights of all the school leaders who worked with us to develop the framework.”

International research points to wellbeing as an enabler of improved educational outcomes, enabling students to have more positive experiences of school; higher levels of self-esteem; and increased motivation.

The Dubai Student Wellbeing Census, conducted annually for five years, involves more than 100,000 students each year, and comprises one of the world’s largest and most culturally diverse data sets on student wellbeing.

Schools received customised data reports, enabling them to initiative policies as well as track and improve their students’ wellbeing over time.

The Government of Dubai has consistently promoted wellbeing in education through its strategic plans as a means to building connected communities and thriving residents.

The results of each school’s wellbeing evaluation will be published with its inspection report and parent summary report, due to be released in 2023.

