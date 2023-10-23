Dubai private schools record highest enrolment in 2023-24

The student enrolment in current academic year reaches 365,000 students, with an increase of 12% from last year

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 6:01 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 6:02 PM

The number of students enrolled in Dubai’s private schools recorded the highest increase in the 2023-24 academic year.

According to Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the total enrolment reached 365,000 students, with an increase of 12 per cent (or 39,000). This is the highest ever increase in enrolment since the establishment of the authority in 2007. The academic year also registered the first-ever double-digit growth in private school enrolments, reflecting Dubai's emergence as an advanced educational hub that offers the highest global standards of quality in education.

“Our city is not just experiencing growth; it is creating growth. An ambitious city is a magnet for ambitious people, and Dubai continues to welcome a record number of families and teachers each year,” said Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director-general of KHDA.

According to Dubai Statistics data, Dubai’s population has grown by more than 84,400 since January 2023.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam. — Supplied photo

Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs recently said that the emirate saw a 63 per cent increase in the number of residency visas during the January-June 2023 period.

“We now stand on the threshold of a new era in Dubai’s progress. If we could glimpse into the future, we would see a private school community whose growth is driven by the vision of Dubai’s leadership. We would see principals, teachers, parents and students becoming the architects of a school culture that is internationally renowned for its diversity and quality. We would see education in Dubai take its place among the best in the world,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Dubai currently has 220 private schools, offering 17 curricula to students of more than 180 nationalities. More than three-quarters of all students in Dubai receive an education that is rated Good or better by the Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau, including 76 per cent of Emirati students.