Dubai announces new rules: Termination, 'deregistration' for major school violations

Criminal convictions, serious breaches of child protection, and gross professional misconduct are among the violations that can result in the termination and deregistration of education sector staff in Dubai.

Other behaviours, such as inappropriate social media use, repeated dishonesty or unprofessional conduct, or culturally insensitive actions, may also trigger deregistration if they are severe or recurring.

Deregistration is the formal process by which Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) bars an individual from working in any private education institution. Once deregistered, their KHDA Appointment Notice is revoked, and they are prohibited from applying for or holding any role across schools, early childhood centres, universities, technical institutes, or vocational centres in the emirate.

The new Staff Deregistration Technical Guide, released on Wednesday, sets out clear procedures for schools and education providers to address serious misconduct and repeated violations of professional standards. The policy takes immediate effect and applies to all KHDA-approved personnel.

Regular training on ethics, safeguarding, and professional conduct is also expected of all staff, reinforcing each institution's responsibility to maintain a safe, inclusive, and respectful learning environment.

Dr Amna Almaazmi, CEO of Growth and Human Development at KHDA, said: "These new guidelines represent a major step toward creating a stable and supportive environment for teachers and school communities, while ensuring all educators meet consistent, high-quality standards. By reinforcing clear expectations for recruitment, conduct, and accountability, the guides support school leaders, protect student well-being, and strengthen Dubai's position as a global destination for exceptional education and talent. Just as we support our students, we must also support and retain the teachers who guide them."

The Staff Deregistration Technical Guide is now available on the KHDA website, with briefing sessions planned to help institutions implement the policy effectively.