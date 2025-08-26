Dubai Police Academy launches cybersecurity Masters' degree: Cost, eligibility explained

Dubai Police Academy has launched a new master’s degree in cybersecurity — a one-year programme with tuition fees set at Dh60,000. The course, open to UAE citizens and residents, will begin in December and is the first of its kind among police colleges in the Arab world.

Dr Ebtsam Al Awadhi, Director of Graduate Studies at Dubai Police Academy, said the programme will be delivered over one academic year consisting of three semesters and a summer term. “The master’s will focus on four key areas: policies and management, digital forensics, digital infrastructure and security, and scientific research and publishing,” she said.



Admission is open to UAE citizens and residents with a bachelor’s degree in law, security sciences or a related field from a university recognised by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education, with a minimum GPA of 3.0 and at least five years of professional experience in cybersecurity.

Applicants must also meet English proficiency requirements, including a minimum score of IELTS 5.5, TOEFL CBT 5.5, or TOEFL IBT 550, or hold a degree from an English-medium institution in a country where English is the official language. In addition, candidates must pass an academic exam and a personal interview.



Unlike other police academic programmes that usually take two to three years, this degree requires 30 credit hours and is designed to be completed in just one year.

Dr Saeed Al Rashdi, a cybersecurity expert, said the course was tailored to market needs. “The programme has been developed with direct input from the labour market, and even the faculty members will be specialists from the industry. Practical training will take the largest share, supported by theoretical study,” he said.





Dubai Police has been playing a prominent role in tackling cybercrime in the last years, with a well-established infrastructure specialized in digital crime investigations: The Criminal Data Analysis Centre collaborates with the General Department of Criminal Investigations (CID) to leverage technology and AI in identifying criminal hotspots and predicting cyber threats.

The force has successfully disrupted sophisticated cyber-fraud operations. In one case, electronic intelligence units tracked down a criminal gang behind a multi-billion-dirham fraud using advanced e-tracking systems.

Graduates from the cybersecurity master’s programme may find themselves well-positioned to support such missions. Academy officials noted that job opportunities in the cybersecurity sector will likely open up, and those who prove themselves during the programme could be considered for roles within Dubai Police’s cybersecurity division.

Registration is now open through the academy’s website, with the first intake expected to include 15 to 20 students.