Dubai: New school opens next year; curriculum, fees, location, explained

The campus is being developed to accommodate high demand at other locations in the emirate

By Web Desk Published: Tue 2 May 2023, 9:53 PM

Dubai British School is opening a new campus next year, in order to satisfy the high demand at the two current campuses at Emirates Hills and Jumeirah Park.

The new school will initially cater to Years EY-6. A video shared by Taaleem, who manages the Dubai British Schools, gives a sneak peek into the architecture of the building - a sleek, modern design complete with sports fields, a swimming pool, theatre, playgrounds, labs and more.

Dubai British School - Jumeira Campus, the beginning of another chapter in The Dubai British School family’s success.



DBS Jumeira Campus has been developed to satisfy the high demand for places at the current two Dubai British School campuses, Emirates Hills, and Jumeirah Park. pic.twitter.com/cA0y9zLW4H — Taaleem (@Taaleem) May 2, 2023

The school is located in Al Wasl, adjacent to the canal. It will open in the academic year 2024-2025 on a 22,227.04 sqm plot.

The school fees are deemed as ‘Affordable Premium’ and will start in the range of Dh42,000 – Dh76,000 per year.

Sam Truman (Taaleem, Chief Operating Officer) said:

“I am delighted to mark the beginning of another chapter in The Dubai British School family’s success.

The original iconic school, opened in 2005 in Emirates Hills and has earned its place as one of Dubai’s ‘Outstanding’ schools. This new school will follow in its footsteps and be built on the same traditions and philosophies that makes it the school of first choice for many parents. Its sister school in Jumeirah Park, opened in 2015 has rapidly gained a reputation for excellence in areas in including academic achievement, sports and the performing arts. This school will serve a new community and offer a premium education at an affordable price point. The investment in this school is testament to our commitment to bring affordable, world class education to the growing communities of Dubai. The location that we have chosen will see world class facilities builton the canal side site. We believe by offering new facilities to compare with the best globally, the school, in a highly competitive market, will be able to attract the very highest quality teaching talent to open this new facility.”

Mr. Lee Hole – Dubai British School, Jumeira (DBSJ), Founding Principal added:

“As the Founding Principal at Dubai British School, Jumeira, I feel extremely privileged and excited, about the community we are building. I have spent almost twenty years in education, teaching and leading across all key stages and across different curricula. I have benefited from the experiences I have had in educational leadership, in the UK, UAE and Cambodia, the last decade being as a Principal. The contextual, cultural and educational learning, that has been possible from working with excellent teachers and educational leaders in outstanding schools, will be invaluable as I serve the DBSJ community.

DBSJ’s aim to empower students to reach for their potential aligns beautifully with my own commitment to the young people that I serve in schools. I believe that every child has the ability to achieve great things when they find the right school environment and are nurtured to achieve their best. I look forward to working with students, partnering with families and supporting other educators as we create this environment at DBS Jumeirah.

Throughout my career, I have always found the interplay of human connections to be at the core of successful schools. At DBSJ we see the relationships amongst our community as critical to the success of our young people. The teacher to student relationship is often one that has a lasting impact and is almost always the key to unlocking a child’s true potential. The partnership between a school and the families in the school community cannot be underestimated and I have always committed time and energy into the building of collaborative, trusting relationships with parents that choose to be part of this community.

One of the most exciting aspects of leading schools is the development of a learning community. DBSJ is a place in which we embrace the inclusivity and complexities of the modern classroom and use every opportunity to enhance learning for every child in our care. At Dubai British School Jumeira we believe that every member of our community should ENJOY, ASPIRE and ACHIEVE.”

