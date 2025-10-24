  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 24, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 2, 1447 | Fajr 05:04 | DXB weather-sun.svg35°C

Dubai announces new planning standards for early childhood centres

The change is part of broader efforts to enhance the emirate's urban planning framework and ensure alignment with the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040

Published: Fri 24 Oct 2025, 2:23 PM

Updated: Fri 24 Oct 2025, 2:55 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Flying for Umrah? Return ticket a must during check-in, say travel agents

UAE: Flying for Umrah? Return ticket a must during check-in, say travel agents

UAE launches Retail Sukuk, allows residents, citizens to invest in govt-backed Treasury bonds

UAE launches Retail Sukuk, allows residents, citizens to invest in govt-backed Treasury bonds

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan forms new student council with 16 pupils from private schools

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan forms new student council with 16 pupils from private schools

Dubai Municipality has updated regulations for building and upgrading early childhood centres in the emirate, allowing the construction of a first floor dedicated “exclusively to administrative and service use”, it was announced on Friday.

Preschools, nurseries and daycare centres must also maintain a setback or open space of at least three metres on all sides.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Look: Global Village mascots hand out freebies, gift boxes to passengers at DXB

thumb-image

Dubai school postpones events after sudden death of former student

thumb-image

UAE duo make strong start at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Emirates Golf Club

thumb-image

Identifying new growth engines in the evolving global economy

thumb-image

Indian advertising legend Piyush Pandey passes away

 

The civic body likewise set clear parameters for parking and plot usage, including having one parking space per classroom, one space per 50 square metres of office area, and one dedicated bus space for every three classrooms.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“The new planning standard for early childhood centres enhances the quality of educational facilities and aligns with Dubai’s vision to nurture promising future generations,” noted Eng. Sanaa Al Alili, director of the Urban Planning Department at Dubai Municipality, adding: “The additional floor space improves urban flexibility, optimises land use, increases capacity, and enhances service levels without additional fees.”

The new planning standard was developed in collaboration with Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Knowledge Fund to optimise land use, improve capacity, and boost services.

“It ensures a modern learning environment for children while enhancing the investment appeal of early education, reducing financial burdens on investors, and aligning with Dubai’s vision to build an integrated and sustainable community in a contemporary educational setting,” said Eng. Nasser BuShehab, CEO of the Planning and Governance Sector at Dubai Municipality.