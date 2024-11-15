Dubai: Nearly 90% of students land jobs during first year of internship in 2023

Photo: KT File

In 2023, around 88 per cent of students landed jobs during their first year of internship, said Essa Bin Hadher, general manager at Dubai College of Tourism (DCT) in an interview with Khaleej Times.

“Partnership with the private sector makes the students journey smooth and 100 percent successful at the end, which means finding the job is much easier. We give them the tools to move from student life to skilled employee,” Essa Bin Hadher said.

“We want our students to grow in their career, so we are extremely happy to see them land jobs immediately, even in the first year of internship,” he added.

He also added that DCT is looking at expansion as it has been receiving a lot of applications from foreign students.

“Recently, we have been seeing a lot of applications coming in internationally. We are working with the Ministry of Education and National Qualification Centre (QFC) to build curriculum, accreditation, and certification that will offer students value," said Essa Bin Hadher.

"We see not only the growing number of students who live in the UAE but also international students coming from Europe, India, and GCC,” he added.

How DCT started

The college started its journey in 2016 and has built its own curriculum within the scope and framework of the National Qualification Framework of the UAE, which is led by the National Qualification Centre at the Ministry of Education.

Even though most of the students are from Dubai, the college has successfully developed a world-class local curriculum.

“Importing curriculum from abroad doesn’t relate to our city, that's why we decided to make the curriculum ourselves. We also built other online educational platforms that mostly deal with people who work in these industries. For instance, online platforms for travel agents around the globe help them understand Dubai better, and eventually market Dubai better,” explained Bin Hadher.

He elaborated that they regularly interact with industry players and executives to gauge if there are any gaps in skills, and they bridge that gap ensuring that students enter their careers with confidence.

Since 2017, the college has had around 100 students every year. The college's online platform has crossed 130,000 learners, hotel and tourism staff, and limousine and taxi drivers who are currently employed.

Finding jobs on day one

DCT holds career open days, bringing industry partners and students together to meet and interact. It also organises workshops to help students learn how to draft CVs and develop interview skills.

The college has tied up with top local and global hotel and F&B brands, technology events, and airlines to provide internships and direct industry knowledge to students.

“We also involve students in many activities during the year, such as Gitex, Arab Fashion, and many others that are happening in Dubai. We also invite a lot of resource speakers from specific industries to impart first-hand knowledge to students," he shared.

He highlighted that DCT offers not only theoretical but also hands-on practical experience so that students land the job on day one, and its advisory boards make sure that content is relevant to the industry. Inspiring stories The Dubai College of Tourism boasts—and rightly so—many inspiring stories of alumni who have transitioned from internships into thriving full-time careers. Adrian Paiva, Nour Amro, and Jasmin Solero are among former students who have successfully transitioned from internships to thriving careers. They serve as examples of how vocational education at DCT, combined with hands-on experience, can lead to fulfilling employment opportunities. "The events course I took was led by industry experts who shared theoretical and practical experiences to really give me the necessary learnings I needed. The learning and opportunities I gained during my time at DCT allowed me to fast-track my career and become an event manager in just two years," said Adrian Paiva, now working with TEC Event Management. "The college's internship program was a great starting point for my career, offering me hands-on experience and allowing me to put my learnings into practice. Now, I'm living the dream, travelling the world, and working with some of the most prestigious brands, all thanks to the solid foundation I got at DCT," Adrian added. Likewise, Nour Amro, a chef de partie at a top Dubai hotel, shared how the leearnings she got from DCT helped her with her career. "The internship opportunities at DCT have been instrumental in shaping my professional path, and I'm truly grateful for the guidance and support I received during my time here." Jasmin Solero, who is associated with Dubai Fashion Week, said internships at Dubai College of Tourism are the launchpad that kick-started her career. "DCT has provided us the opportunity to gain real-world knowledge, skills, and connections that are needed to turn aspirations into achievements."