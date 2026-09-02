Dubai inspects over 500 schools, checks food, AC, water tanks, pools, uniforms

To make children’s return to school as safe as possible, Dubai Municipality inspected over 500 educational institutions — covering canteens, building facilities, swimming pools and even student uniforms.

The authorities are combining physical inspections with smart monitoring to ensure every aspect of school life meets safety and health standards.

Inspection teams are visiting school canteens and using the DM Checked digital platform to verify permits and ensure menus comply with approved nutrition guidelines.

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The municipality has also reviewed and approved food suppliers and canteen menus ahead of the new term to guarantee students receive safe and nutritionally balanced meals.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, DM said: "Our aim is to provide students with a safe school food environment while encouraging healthy eating habits and positive behaviours that support their wellbeing and quality of life."

Over 800 products tested

The inspections go well beyond canteens. Municipality teams are checking ventilation systems, air filters, water tanks and cleaning records across school buildings.

Swimming pools are also being inspected for compliance, including the presence of certified lifeguards, rescue equipment and first-aid supplies.

The civic body has also intensified inspections of food-contact materials available in the local market. Approximately 800 products, including food containers and drinking water bottles, have been tested to ensure their safety.

School uniforms have also been collected from retail outlets and suppliers for analysis at Dubai Central Laboratory to verify safety compliance.

Awareness program

Alongside inspections, authorities are rolling out an awareness programme targeting students, parents, school staff and canteen employees.

Interactive workshops are introducing students to the Smart Food Choices system, which uses colour classifications of green, orange, red and black to help young people make healthier eating decisions.

Students are also receiving practical guidance on food safety and personal hygiene, including proper handwashing and safe storage of lunchboxes.

Other activities focus on reducing food waste and promoting responsible consumption. The programmes demonstrate how positive everyday practices can help protect the environment and conserve natural resources.

Food supervisors, canteen staff and school safety officers are receiving dedicated training on approved requirements for meal preparation, storage and handling.

In alignment with the UAE's Year of the Family, the municipality is also providing parents with practical guidance through digital and traditional channels. The aim is to help families prepare balanced, safe meals at home and reinforce healthy habits beyond school hours.