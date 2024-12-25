Dubai: Learn compassion, risk management in new programme for care workers at university

A Dubai university is partnering with a government entity to teach social care professionals improved human-centred skills like compassion, risk management, and trauma-informed practices.

The University of Birmingham (UoBD) in Dubai, in collaboration with the Community Development Authority (CDA), has launched a training program designed to qualify social workers working with government agencies across the emirate, with the goal of enhancing the quality of social services.

The newly designed training programme is set to offer a series of specialised courses for care workers, counsellors, therapists, community and family support workers in various aspects of social work with practices focused on understanding and valuing each recipient’s unique circumstances, emotions, and experiences.

Developing a skilled workforce

Focused on equipping workers with the latest knowledge and global best practices in the field of social work, the programme aims to develop a skilled workforce capable of providing efficient support and assistance to diverse segments of society.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Dr Anthony Murphy, Associate Professor and Director of Psychology Programmes, UoBD said, “The professional development programme is designed to map the skills of social care professionals in Dubai, and, through a process of co-construction, we aim to empower professionals and bring globally informed, evidence-based practice in areas identified by research and our skills analysis. The programme will also provide candidates with extensive opportunities for engaging with technology, as well as interactive in person content, to ensure this is accessible to all social care professionals.”

“We will design a bespoke program that is both research-driven and evidence-based, combining theoretical frameworks with the development of practical skills. This may include areas such as relational and compassionate practice, risk assessment and management, and trauma-informed approaches,” she added.

The training would also emphasise on developing skills like active listening and authentic communication to foster trust, collaboration, and meaningful connections.

New and experienced workers can enrol

Professor Anne-Marie Glover, UoBD, said, “The curriculum will be influenced by best practices in both global and local contexts. We will draw on current and relevant theory and research and will ensure the programme adopts innovative and culturally relevant methodologies.”

She added, “As the focus of the programme is to support excellence in social work, it will be relevant for both new and experienced social workers. We have been engaging with social care professionals from a range of different backgrounds and experiences, and this will ensure the programme is based on a sound understanding of the local practice context. Engagement with communities and areas of practice is fundamental to its success.”

Programme to have 'empowerment-based approach'

By recognising and responding to another person's challenges or suffering with empathy, this approach encourages professionals to be present, non-judgemental, and supportive in their interactions. Ultimately, it aims to create a safe, inclusive, and empowering environment where individuals feel valued, understood, and supported. "The programme is open to all individuals who work in tandem with the Community Development Authority (CDA) in a social care professional role. Candidates will be expected to engage fully with the programme to enhance their professional development," added Murphy. The programme is not only being designed in partnership with the CDA but involves other key entities within the region to ensure global and evidence-based practice are at the forefront of their work. Experts highlighted that the approach is rooted in the belief that empowerment leads to personal and societal transformation by enabling individuals to realise their full potential. Murphy said, "As part of our project, we have also conducted interviews and focus groups with social workers and other professionals, and they have been able to tell us about their specific skill needs. We are confident that our programme will meet both current and future needs of social workers in the region, with an empowerment-based approach will have a positive long-term impact on the community and profession."