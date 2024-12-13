Dubai: Kids to learn robotics, meet astronauts, make 3D art at winter space camp

As schools across the country close for the three-week winter break from December 16, 2024, to January 5, 2025, many families are seeking engaging activities to both entertain and educate their children.

Winter camps are a popular feature in the UAE, as parents aim to keep their kids active and away from simply lounging at home during the break.

One exciting opportunity available this year is the 'Winter Space Explorer Camp' at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai. Designed for children aged 7-10, the camp will run from December 23 to December 26, from 9am to 1pm offering young space enthusiasts a chance to explore the wonders of space in a fun and educational environment.

Kids are in for an exciting experience as they take part in a variety of creative challenges, including designing a 3D space-themed art piece, learning about robotics, and engaging in hands-on space science experiments. Additionally, they'll have the unique opportunity to meet the UAE's astronauts, gaining insight into the country's space missions

Throughout the winter space camp, children will also explore the vital role of robotics in space exploration, deepening their understanding of how technology supports space missions.

Parents can register their children at https://www.mbrsc.ae/winter-space-camp2024/.