KHDA inspections return: What it means for Dubai school fees

Any future increase in private school fees in Dubai will be linked to the school’s most recent inspection result, even if that inspection was conducted up to two years earlier, as the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) resumes quality assurance visits this academic year.

During a media majlis on Thursday, the regulator said schools will no longer necessarily undergo the same type of inspection every year, with its approach shifting towards targeted visits based on data and areas where schools have the potential to improve.

The move comes as Dubai’s private schools prepare for the next phase of quality assurance inspections, with KHDA saying it wants to make inspections more meaningful for schools while ensuring that its resources are used where they can have the greatest impact.

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“No school was allowed to increase school fees this year. This was well received, including by investors, because they understood the rationale behind the decision,” Aisha Miran, Director General KHDA said, noting that schools had faced some pressure from operating costs but were able to absorb it.

For parents, the fee implications will depend on a school’s most recent inspection outcome. KHDA said it will draw on its existing data on schools rather than requiring every school to receive a new inspection before its fee status can be determined.

Schools could have different inspection years

The new approach also follows feedback from stakeholders, including teachers, who raised concerns about the frequency of inspections and the time required for schools to implement changes.

“We met with different stakeholders, and one of the key points raised by teachers was the need to reduce the frequency of inspections. Teachers often do not have sufficient time to implement changes quickly,” Miran added..

The regulator has conducted year-on-year inspections for 17 years, but said the objective now is to focus on improvements that can have a meaningful impact on a school’s overall quality.

There will be two types of quality assurance inspections — QA1 and QA2. A QA2 inspection will not change a school’s overall rating and will instead focus on specific areas where KHDA believes targeted support could help.

Schools will not know in advance whether they are being considered for a QA1 or QA2 inspection. The decision will be based on KHDA’s data and assessment of where an inspection could be most useful.

“We want to use our resources in the most beneficial and effective way,” she added.

Under the new model, some schools could therefore have a rating from the current academic year, while others could continue to have a rating from an inspection conducted two years earlier.

KHDA said it would “visit schools where there was potential for measurable improvement, particularly where progress in specific areas could eventually affect the school’s overall rating.”

Fee increase decision will depend on latest rating

The inspection cycle is particularly significant for parents because school fee increases are tied to inspection outcomes.

The regulator stressed that the most recent inspection result will be used when considering whether a school can increase its fees. This means the applicable inspection result could date from the current academic year or from an earlier year.

“We will target the inspection specifically at areas that can eventually help the school improve its rating. As a result, some schools will have ratings from this year, while others may have ratings from two years ago,” KHDA said.

The regulator also stressed that the actual scope for school fee increases is not yet known. The Education Cost Index (ECI), which is used in determining the potential fee increase, is typically calculated in April.

This means parents will have to wait until then for greater clarity on whether schools will be permitted to raise fees.

“However, we still do not know whether there will be an increase in school fees, as the Education Cost Index (ECI) is usually not calculated until April,” KHDA said.

While the inspection model is becoming more targeted, QA1 inspections will continue to play a significant role.

““However, any school entering its third year of operation will undergo a QA1 inspection, (as it is still considered a new school).”