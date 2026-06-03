Dubai's KHDA to resume inspections at schools with no more than 24 hours' notice

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced the resumption of quality assurance visits at private schools across the emirate from the 2026-27 academic year.

Under the new approach, every eligible private school in Dubai will receive one of two types of quality assurance visits.

The first is a full quality assurance visit, or inspection, carried out by a team of specialist experts using the full UAE School Inspection Framework. A comprehensive inspection report, including an overall school rating, will be published after the visit. Schools that complete their third year of operation in Dubai will automatically receive this type of visit as part of their first full inspection.

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The second is a shorter monitoring visit, conducted by a smaller team of experts. It will focus on specific audit trails and key lines of enquiry identified through data analysis. Schools will receive a concise report outlining strengths and recommendations for improvement, but no new overall inspection rating will be issued.

For both types of visits, schools will receive no more than 24 hours’ notice. KHDA said the short notice period is intended to ensure that visits reflect the everyday reality of school life, including teaching, learning, student wellbeing and daily operations.