Dubai: KHDA releases school inspection results; see full list here

25 educational institutes improved their ratings, with 39,795 students benefitting from the positive change

More than three-quarters (77 per cent) of students in Dubai attend private schools rated ‘Good’ or better, according to inspection results released by education regulator Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). This is an improvement from the last full inspection cycle during the 2018/19 academic year, when 70 per cent students studied in ‘Good’ or better schools.

The release of inspection results 2022-23 coincides with school re-enrolment deadlines for the next academic year. A total of 199 schools were inspected during the latest round of inspections, including six that were assessed for the first time.

Twenty schools were rated Outstanding; 39 Very Good; and 84 Good. About 55 schools were rated ‘Acceptable’, while only one was ‘Weak’. Twenty-five schools improved their ratings, with 39,795 students benefitting from the positive change.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director-general of KHDA, said: “Private schools in Dubai are known for their commitment to quality and continuous improvement. This year’s results show that thousands more students have access to better quality teaching and learning, a sign of the dedication and expertise of teachers and school leaders. We are grateful to the whole education community for supporting our schools to be among the best in the world.”

Emirati students have also benefitted from the improvement in school ratings. Seventy-six per cent of Emirati students (22,876) now attend a private school rated Good or better.

Fatma Belrehif, chief executive officer of Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau, said: “We’re pleased to see that schools in Dubai have continued their improvement journey. We will continue working with the school community and parents to ensure that all students benefit from the high standard of education offered by Dubai’s private schools.”

Customised parent summary reports and detailed inspection reports for each school will be available on the KHDA website in April.

Inspection reports published on the KHDA website provide a comprehensive review of the performance and standards of every private school in Dubai.

“The information contained in the reports is designed to assist parents work more closely with schools, as partners in their children’s learning, and facilitates school improvement. The Dubai School Inspections Bureau encourages school leaders to share their improvement and action plans with parents when inspection reports are published,” KHDA says on its website.

