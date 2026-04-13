Dubai’s KHDA clarifies nursery home learning rules: Parents can’t apply directly

Parents cannot directly apply for Centre-Led Home-Based Learning (CLHL) services, with nurseries retaining full control over rollout, staffing and approvals, Dubai’s education regulator KHDA has clarified in an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times.

The Centre-Led Home-Based Learning (CLHL), announced by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), will operate under a tightly regulated framework, used only during government-mandated distance learning periods for children aged 0-6, and concluding within five working days after in-person learning resumes.

Dr Amna Almaazmi, CEO of Growth and Human Development at KHDA, explained that the model is designed as a temporary emergency learning solution rather than a parent-driven service, ensuring continuity of early years education while keeping responsibility firmly with licensed providers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

The clarification comes as UAE schools and nurseries continue with distance learning, a decision shaped in recent years by experiences from the Covid-19 pandemic, extreme weather-related closures and most recently due to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict leading to regional uncertainties.

Parents must speak with their child’s nursery for services

At the heart of KHDA’s framework are two distinct service types designed to support families when in-person nursery attendance is not possible.

“KHDA’s guidelines introduced two types of Centre-Led Home-Based Learning (CLHL) during periods of government-mandated distance learning," Almaazmi said.

"The first is a CLHL Hub, where a licensed early childhood centre operates a small, regulated satellite setting in a residential home, serving up to eight children from multiple families with the centre’s own qualified staff.

"The second is a CLHL Educator arrangement, where a centre sends one of its trained, vetted employees to a single family’s home to provide learning and care for that family’s children only," Almaazmi added.

Almaazmi also clarified that parents are not direct applicants for the service, underscoring the central role of nurseries in managing the entire process.

“It is important to note that these are services offered by licensed early childhood centres — not services that parents apply for directly.

Parents who are interested should speak with their child’s nursery to find out whether the centre plans to offer CLHL services.

The centre manages the entire process, including application to KHDA, risk assessment, staffing, ensuring adequate insurance arrangements, and parent agreements," she noted.

Education experts say this model reflects Dubai’s broader push toward regulated flexibility in early childhood education, ensuring continuity without compromising safety or staffing standards.

When asked if a parent can request a specific educator, the regulator clarified that staffing decisions are made by the early childhood centre.

“All CLHL staff must be qualified, vetted, and trained, including holding relevant early childhood qualifications, police clearance, first aid certification, and safeguarding training. Centres are responsible for assigning suitable staff and ensuring continuity of care. Any specific requests from parents should be discussed directly with the centre.”

Strict approval process and safeguarding at the core

KHDA stressed that homes used for CLHL hubs are not inspected directly by the authority. Instead, responsibility sits firmly with the licensed nursery.

“KHDA does not inspect homes directly. Early childhood centres are responsible for assessing the suitability of any home before operating a CLHL Hub. Before any CLHL Hub can operate, the centre must conduct a comprehensive risk assessment of the specific home. This covers the physical environment, health and hygiene, safeguarding arrangements, supervision, and any age-specific considerations.”

This is then submitted to KHDA as part of a detailed application pack along with key documents such as safeguarding policies, a staff register with qualifications and clearance details, supervision arrangements, and signed declarations covering insurance and permission to host.

“KHDA reviews the quality, credibility, and thoroughness of the application before granting approval. Applications that do not meet requirements may be returned for more information or declined.”

The approach aligns with broader UAE education safeguarding frameworks, where providers are held accountable for risk management, compliance, and child protection policies.

Monitoring, staffing, and when CLHL can operate

Once approved, ongoing monitoring remains a shared responsibility between centres and KHDA, ensuring continuous oversight even outside traditional classroom settings.

“Early childhood centres are responsible for the day-to-day monitoring of CLHL Hubs. Centres are required to have robust supervision and monitoring policies in place for staff working off-site, including regular check-ins, line management arrangements, and access to a Designated Safeguarding Lead at all times.

"KHDA reviews these reports and will take action if any compliance or safeguarding concerns arise.

In short, the centre monitors day-to-day operations, and KHDA monitors the centre.”

Almaazmi further clarified that CLHL is strictly a temporary measure, activated only during official disruptions.

“CLHL services are temporary and only allowed during government-mandated distance learning, such as during weather, health, or safety-related disruptions. They must stop within five working days after distance learning ends. The guidelines ensure these services are safe, well-regulated, and used only when needed.”

(With inputs from Nasreen Abdulla)