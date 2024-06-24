Dubai halts school inspections for next year; move will enhance stability, reduce workload

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM

School heads in the UAE commended the Dubai education regulator’s decision to temporarily halt inspections, citing benefits like enhanced stability, reduced administrative workload, and better data collection quality for achieving teaching-learning targets.

This decision means that private schools in Dubai will not undergo full inspections during the 2024-25 academic year except for new schools in their third year of operation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Additionally, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has released the complete report of its most recent inspection.

Adequate time to implement areas ‘for improvement’

“The school teams will get adequate time to implement areas identified ‘for improvement’ during the previous inspection and are better positioned to focus more intently on innovative teaching-learning, teachers’ professional development, and holistic student achievement. This move also highlights the KHDA's trust in the schools' ability to self-regulate and maintain high standards of education," said Sangita Chima, Amity School Dubai Principal.

However, the Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau (DSIB) will conduct additional visits focused on specific areas and include continuous monitoring activities.

Schools will be informed in advance about the focus areas and priorities for the upcoming academic year.

Additionally, schools must regularly update the self-evaluation form and the online school profile throughout the next academic year.

“Director General Aisha Miran’s decision to halt school inspection this academic year is a visionary, strategic and a highly impactful decision. It is a game changer that will empower Dubai’s dynamic learning organisations with futuristic and progressive high-quality standards,” added Chima.

Schools continue to innovate

Meanwhile, schools can request a full inspection from the DSIB, which will be reviewed and approved at the KHDA's discretion.

Institutions should submit their requests by July 5, 2024. Those with approved requests will be notified during Term 2 of the 2024-25 academic year.

Dr Saima Rana, Group Chief Education Officer at GEMS education said: "We have acknowledged the announcement from KHDA regarding school inspections in academic year 2024-25. We welcome this opportunity to continue to innovate our practices to enable our children to have the best possible educational experiences while supporting the regulator's strategic plan."