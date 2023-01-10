Dubai: Global Village announces student scholarships worth over Dh1 million

The life-changing contest is open to children aged five to 14 and offers to fund their entire schooling at Bloom World Academy

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 11:49 AM Last updated: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 11:57 AM

Two bright students in the UAE stand a chance to win over Dh1 million as scholarships from Global Village.

The Young Directors Award competition, which is conducted in partnership with Bloom World Academy (BWA), is inviting children between the ages of 5 and 14 to create a short video based on the theme, “My more wonderful world”.

In the video, the youngsters must tell the story of what they, or someone they know, would do to make the world a better place, or how they are already helping to build a more positive future.

The winners will win a life-changing scholarship for their entire schooling at BWA. “Through this competition, we hope to inspire young people in the UAE to think outside the box, dig deep into their imaginations to get creative and flourish through hands-on experiences,” said John Bell, Principal at Bloom World Academy. “Our future lies in the hands of our young people, and I can’t wait to see the ideas they submit and the projects they are already working on to build a more positive future for us all.”

The competition is divided into two age group entry categories: Juniors (aged between 5 – 10 years) and Seniors (aged between 11 – 14 years). A respected judging panel that features Saeed Aljanahi, Director of Operations, Dubai Film & TV Commission, John Bell, Principal, Bloom World Academy, Nyla Usha, actress and host of The Big Breakfast Club on Hit 96.7, Emirati Director Nahla Al Fahad and Dubai Eye 103.8 radio presenter Helen Farmer, will review the entries and choose the winners.

All finalists will be invited to experience their very own red carpet inspired premiere, where their films will be shown to thousands of Global Village guests at the Kids’ Theatre stage. One lucky winner will be selected from each category.

Entry requirements for the Young Directors Award competition:

• Video entries should be filmed and created by the participant and should not exceed 4 minutes

• Entries can be recorded on a phone, video camera or any other device

• The competition is open to UAE residents aged between 5 and 14 years old

• Videos must be submitted before the competition closing date of February 1, 2023.

• Submissions should be uploaded to YouTube as an “unpublished” video

• The YouTube link should then be shared on the Global Village online entry form: globalvillage.ae/young-directors-award

• Entries will be judged on creativity, originality, and wonderfulness

• The creators of the shortlisted entries will be interviewed by Bloom World Academy

• Finalists will be invited to the award ceremony at Global Village.

ALSO READ: