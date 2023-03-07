Dubai: Gems to run emirate’s public schools? Education group issues statement

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid had announced yesterday that 28 public schools will be outsourced to “experienced professionals” in private sector for three years

File photo

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 3:37 PM

School operator Gems Education has issued a statement as reports suggested that the group has been approached to run public schools in Dubai. The group said it is “aware” of the UAE government’s plan to engage the private sector to operate 28 of its public-sector schools.

“We remain fully supportive of all national education entities in the UAE and any of their initiatives to further enhance the education system across the country,” it said.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had announced yesterday that 28 public schools will be outsourced to “experienced professionals” in the private sector for three years.

He said this as he approved the operational model of ‘Ajyals Schools.

Announced last year, the model combines the UAE national curriculum with the American one.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, took to Twitter to announce that eight new schools will implement the model in the next academic year, taking the total to 18. Ten new schools will be added in the academic year 2024-25.

Currently, the model is operated by three private operators: Taaleem, Bloom, and Aldar Education, under the supervision of the Emirates Schools Establishment.

ALSO READ: