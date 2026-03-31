Dubai extends remote learning in private schools, colleges by 2 weeks

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Private schools in Dubai will continue remote learning for two more weeks, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority announced on Tuesday. Distance learning will continue for all private education institutions from Monday, April 6, until Friday, April 17, 2026, they said.

They had earlier announced distance learning till April 3, 2026.

The decision has been taken to support the safety and wellbeing of students and academic and administrative staff, and to ensure continuity of learning, KHDA said.

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KHDA had also said in their March 24 announcement that any institution seeking to resume on-site learning must submit a formal request outlining clear and detailed justifications. The final decision, issued by the Ministry of Education, will prioritise the safety of the educational community in Dubai.