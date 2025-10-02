Dubai: Over 29,600 children now enrolled in early learning centres

Enrollment at Dubai’s private early childhood centres (ECCs) grew by eight per cent from June 2024 to June 2025, with more than 29,600 children currently enrolled, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced on Thursday.

KHDA added 38 new ECCs opened during the current school year, bringing the total number of ECCs in Dubai to 312 that care for children from birth to six years old, including more than 2,400 Emirati children. Some existing centres have also expanded their age provision to accept younger children.

“The number of new centres marks an acceleration compared to the previous year, highlighting the continued attractiveness of Dubai’s early childhood sector and its ability to expand capacity to meet the needs of families,” KHDA said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

The newly opened ECCs include Al Freej Nurseries, serving Emirati families in various neighbourhoods in Dubai. Launched in partnership with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), “the centres will instill Islamic values and Emirati heritage in young learners,” KHDA noted.

“We are grateful to early childhood leaders and teachers for creating joyful, stimulating, and safe environments where our youngest learners can thrive,” said Dr Amna Almaazmi, CEO of Growth and Human Development at KHDA, noting, “High-quality early childhood education plays a vital role in preparing children for school and for life.”

She added: “The steady enrollment growth alongside the accelerated growth of centres shows that capacity pressures have eased after peaking in the 2023-24 academic year, ensuring greater choice and access for families. It also reflects the trust that parents place in Dubai’s early childhood centres, and the increasing awareness of how important these formative years are to children’s future learning and wellbeing."

Meanwhile, KHDA noted children enrolled in ECCs come from 163 different nationalities, with Indian, British, and Emirati students making up the largest groups. Parents can choose from 17 different curricula, with the UK’s Early Years Foundation Stage being the most widely offered. The sector employs more than 2,500 teachers and 2,600 teaching assistants.

Dubai’s early childhood learning sector

29,634 children enrolled

2,456 Emirati children enrolled

312 early childhood centres

38 new centres opened during the 2024-25 academic year

2,588 current number of teachers