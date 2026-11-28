Students at private schools across Dubai will soon learn how to cycle safely as part of their physical education classes, under a new programme launched by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

The Dubai Cyclist Programme aims to teach safe and responsible cycling from an early age and combines classroom lessons with practical training to give students skills they can use for life.

The programme has two parts the first of which will bring age-appropriate cycling lessons into physical education classes at participating private schools. Students learn cycling and bike-control skills, road safety rules and how to behave responsibly on cycling tracks.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The second part will give students the chance to practise in safe, controlled environments that mimic real roads. This helps them understand risks, respect other road users and build confidence.

In its first phase, the programme aims to reach around 6,400 students at Dubai private schools. By 2033, it aims to reach more than 250,000 students. It is designed to include students of determination, with training activities adapted to different abilities and learning needs.

The pilot phase was completed at Quranic Park in Al Khawaneej, where around 160 students and physical education teachers from six private schools took part.

Equipping kids with essential life skill

Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA, said the programme reflects Dubai's vision to put learners at the heart of education and equip them with essential life skills. She said it also supports students' health and wellbeing and aligns with Dubai's efforts to promote cycling as a way of getting around — including cycling to school instead of relying on cars.

The programme, which was launched during the month of Dubai Fitness Challenge, is supported by several government entities, including Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality and the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA).

It supports the goals of the Education 33 Strategy, Dubai Social Agenda 33 and Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and ties in with Dubai's growing investment in cycling tracks and sustainable transport.

Part of 'Skills for Life' initiative

The Dubai Cyclist Programme is part of the wider "Skills for Life" initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. It aims to give learners the practical, personal and social skills they need for life, education and work.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General of the RTA, said the authority is building more than 630 kilometres of safe, connected cycling tracks linking homes with key destinations and public transport. He said the programme's target of reaching more than 250,000 students by 2033 would extend its impact beyond schools to families and the wider community.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the CDA, said developing life skills early helps young people become confident, independent and responsible. She added that inclusion is built into the programme, so students of different abilities can take part and benefit.

Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said the programme helps make physical activity part of daily life and builds healthy habits that last.