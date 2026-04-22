Watch: Sheikh Hamdan visits Dubai's KHDA, reviews preparations for schools reopening

During his visit, the Dubai Crown Prince was also briefed on the initiatives aligned with the Education 33 Strategy (E33)

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 22 Apr 2026, 9:00 PM UPDATED: Wed 22 Apr 2026, 9:01 PM
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Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Matkoum, has paid a visit to the emirate's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) on Wednesday, April 22, to review preparations for students’ return to their classrooms earlier this week.

On April 20, schools across the UAE welcomed students back as a return to in-person learning was announced by the Ministry of Education. The move marked a shift back to classrooms after more than a month of distance learning, introduced amid regional uncertainty linked to the US-Israel-Iran conflict

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During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan, who is also UAE Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, was briefed on the initiatives aligned with the Education 33 Strategy (E33) to further enhance education quality in Dubai, promote the Arabic language and Emirati culture, and reinforce partnerships between schools and parents.

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Hamdan bin Mohammed: We commend the efforts of the teams at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority and the wider education community. We also value the role of parents and the contributions of all those working across the education sector. Teachers continue to play a vital role in creating stimulating and high-quality learning environments under all circumstances.

quote We believe education is the most important investment in a better future, and we count on our students to shape both their own future and that of Dubai

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed

A video of the visit was shared by the Dubai royal on his X account. Watch here:

Meeting with Dubai Students Council

Dubai Crown Prince's visit to KHDA also included a meeting with members of the Dubai Students Council, an entity that Sheikh Hamdan approved its formation last year. The council, which includes 16 students from 16 private schools in the emirate, serves as a voice for nearly 400,000 students across Dubai’s private education system.

From 90 private schools, 40 students were shortlisted. Then, final members of the council were selected through a rigorous and transparent process that included individual interviews and group activities. Membership in the Council is valid for one academic year, with the option to renew for a second term, subject to performance and continuous fulfilment of eligibility criteria.

Take a look at some photos from the meeting here:

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