Dubai tightens school canteen food inspections to safeguard student health

The Dubai Municipality has tightened monitoring of food served in schools across the emirate as part of efforts to safeguard students’ health in the new academic year.

The inspections cover kindergartens, nurseries, and schools, with a dedicated team of food safety officers tasked with checking 456 institutions annually. Field visits are supported by daily monitoring through the “DM Checked” platform, which tracks canteen performance and reviews menus to ensure they meet the city’s nutrition and food safety standards.

Officials said immediate action is taken in cases of non-compliance, including the withdrawal of products, banning their circulation, and requiring corrective steps from schools.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Canteens are required to follow the Smart Food Choices System, which categorises items into four groups — green, yellow, red, and black — to limit unhealthy foods and encourage fresh fruit, vegetables, whole grains, water, and low-fat milk.

Beyond food inspections, the Municipality is carrying out broader checks on facilities, including air-conditioning and ventilation systems, swimming pools, and water supply networks. Reports on water tank cleaning and sterilisation are reviewed regularly, while school uniforms are also inspected for compliance with approved specifications.

Training workshops are being held for canteen staff and nutrition officers, while awareness sessions aim to encourage students to adopt healthy eating habits and reduce food waste.