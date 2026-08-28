Safety checks, deep cleaning: Dubai buses prepped as students head back to school

As more than a million students across the UAE prepare to return to school, a massive behind-the-scenes operation is already underway at Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) to ensure their journeys are safe, smooth and stress-free.

The organisation is getting its fleet of 1,215 school buses ready to transport 36,500 students daily across Dubai, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.

Preparation begins well before school opens, with every bus undergoing a structured readiness process covering operational condition, cleanliness, safety equipment and overall suitability for daily school transport.

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"We ensure our fleet, drivers and supporting systems are fully prepared for the return of students," said Nasser Al Haj, Director of Asset at DTC.

The scale of the operation is significant. Safety is the primary consideration with each vehicle undergoing stringent checks to ensure it is mechanically and operationally ready for daily use. "We position safety as one of our core organisational values," said Nasser. "Regulatory compliance and operational standards are at the centre of our mobility operations."

No bus is cleared to transport students until every check is complete and every system is functioning correctly.

Using technology

Technology plays an increasingly important role in DTC's operations. Every school journey is monitored by the Operation Control Centre (OCC), providing real-time oversight of the entire fleet. Inside the OCC, there are large screens showing the location of each bus, live video feed from inside the buses, critical traffic updates and speed among other information.

The routes of each bus are optimized according to traffic to balance safety, journey time and operational efficiency. “If a student is absent on a particular day, the route of the bus is reconfigured to a shorter route leaving out that particular drop off point,” said Nasser.

Ahead of the academic year, routes and fleet requirements are reviewed against expected demand. This ensures appropriate vehicle capacity is available from day one. "The challenge is not simply preparing individual buses," he said. "It is coordinating vehicles, people, routes and schedules simultaneously so that the entire operation is ready when schools reopen."

Children’s safety

DTC has a school bus app which parents can use to track their children's buses. They offer features like live GPS tracking to know the exact location and movement history of the school bus, instant notifications when children arrive safely or if the bus faces unexpected traffic congestion and absence reporting.

Advanced surveillance systems ensure no student is left behind on any bus, while electronic trackers monitor both buses and students using onboard devices.

DTC also ensures that drivers undergo specialised training programmes to practice safe and responsible driving in line with Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) standards.

"Training reinforces safe driving, student supervision, emergency procedures and the specific responsibilities associated with transporting children," Naseer explained.

The training ensures drivers and attendants are prepared for everything from routine drop-offs to unexpected emergencies, with student wellbeing at the heart of every lesson.