Dubai: Are you a Metro baby? RTA may sponsor your education

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 9:46 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 10:21 PM

The Dubai Metro is gearing up to celebrate 15 years. The iconic driverless train first rolled down the tracks on September 9, 2009. 'Metro babies' – those who were born on the same date as the Metro – can share the celebrations with initiatives announced by Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Some Metro babies can avail an academic sponsorship to pursue higher education, the RTA announced.

What are the conditions?

The student must:

Be a UAE National

Have been born on September 9, 2009

Have a cumulative GPA of over 90 per cent

Metro babies born between 2009 and 2023 can also attend a celebration hosted by Legoland Dubai on 21 September 2024.