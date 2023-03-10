Dubai approves new fee increase for private schools for next academic year

Private schools in Dubai will be eligible for a 3 per cent increase in tuition fees for the 2023-24 academic year, according to Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

The approved fee increase takes into account the economic situation of the emirate, as well as the operational costs of running a private school while maintaining the quality of education.

Mohammed Darwish, Chief Executive Officer of Permits and Compliance Sector at KHDA said, “The School Fees Framework emphasises the quality of education offered by schools as the foundation for any adjustments allowed in school fees. The framework also provides transparency for families and offers them a choice of schools that match their financial and academic requirements.”

The rate by which schools can increase their fees is tied to each school’s most recent inspection rating from the Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau.

Under the School Fees Framework, private schools that maintain the same inspection rating will be eligible to increase their fees by 3 per cent. Schools dropping in the annual ratings will not be eligible for any fee increase.

Schools that improve their rating in the most recent inspections will be eligible to increase their fees according to the methodology outlined in the School Fees Framework.

“The framework was developed to allow schools to develop long-term growth plans while sustaining their current operations to provide a high quality of education to students. We have worked closely with our stakeholders to ensure the school fees framework continues to support a robust and reliable private education sector that offers families a choice of affordable and high-quality education,” he added.

