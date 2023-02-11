Dubai: Applications open for residency postgraduate programmes at MBRU

It will offer 13 fellowship accredited programmes in various sub-specialties

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 9:12 AM Last updated: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 9:13 AM

The Deanship of Postgraduate Medical Education at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) in Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC) has announced that applications are open for 18 residency postgraduate training programmes and two internship programmes in the specialties of medicine and dentistry.

In July 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, established DAHC with an aim to advance health services in the emirate through a new academic system that integrates healthcare, medical education and scientific research. This year marks the first time DAHC has sought admissions for postgraduate medical training programmes offered formerly by Dubai Health Authority.

DAHC will provide as many as 18 residencies across multiple specialities including but not limited to paediatric neurology, neurosurgery, paediatrics, internal medicine, emergency medicine, as well as orthopaedics and trauma surgery programmes. It will offer 13 fellowship accredited programmes in various sub-specialties such as paediatric otolaryngology, paediatric orthopaedics and trauma, adult endocrine, child and adolescent psychiatry, and adult pulmonology.

“As residents joining Dubai’s first academic health system, they will gain a unique insight into the synergies which arise when healthcare educators, students, highly skilled practitioners, and researchers work in concert providing meaningful differences to the lives of our patients,” said professor Sulaiman AlEmran, Dean of Postgraduate Medical Education at MBRU.

“At DAHC we believe that the needs of the patient come first; residents will both experience and have the power to influence the exciting transformation to deliver a more patient-centred, evidenced based and value-directed quality of care. Our current programmes are built on the work of our colleagues from Dubai Health Authority and align with DAHC’s strategic priorities to enhance health outcomes for our patients.”

These training programmes will address the rising demand for skilled doctors and healthcare professionals. Training will take place at DAHC medical and dental facilities including Rashid Hospital, Dubai Hospital, Latifa Women and Children’s Hospital, Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, Hatta Hospital, Dubai Dental Hospital, and other primary care and specialised health centres.

“All our programmes are accredited and provide competency-based training through a well-structured curriculum that reinforces learning through research activities, soft skill development, and medical simulation supported by advanced learning resources available at MBRU,” AlEmran added.

Dr Ali Alsarhan, who graduated from the paediatric residency at Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital noted: “My experience during this programme was absolutely amazing. The support and all the resources offered to us greatly helped us excel in this field and gain valuable experience. The last four years have been among my best in terms of my career and in my educational journey. I doubt that I could find something comparable elsewhere.”

Applications to all programmes are now open. Interested applicants can learn more about the programmes, eligibility criteria, deadline and other details to apply through the official website: https://www.mbru.ac.ae/postgraduate-medical-education