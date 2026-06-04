Dubai announces public holiday for schools, universities for Hijri New Year

Dubai has declared Monday, June 15, as an official holiday for schools, universities and public and private early childhood centres on the occasion of Hijri New Year 1448.

Official educational operations will resume from Tuesday, June 16, the KHDA said in its statement.

This comes after the UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced earlier that June 15 will be an official holiday for federal government entities and private sector companies.

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The date was confirmed in line with the approved list of official holidays for 2026, issued by the UAE Cabinet. Normal working hours will resume on Tuesday, June 16. As the holiday falls on a Monday, employees who get a Saturday-Sunday weekend will enjoy a three-day break.

For some residents, the holiday will result in an even longer weekend. Government employees and school students in Sharjah, who follow a four-day workweek with Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays off, will benefit from a four-day break with the addition of a Monday public holiday.

The Islamic New Year, also known as the Hijri New Year, marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar calendar. It falls on the first day of Muharram, the opening month of the Hijri calendar, and is determined by official moon-sighting observations on the 29th of every Hijri month.

On 29 Dhul Hijjah, which is June 15, if the moon is sighted, then the new month of Muharram will start the following day — June 16, Tuesday.

If the moon is not sighted on June 15, then Dhul Hijjah will complete 30 days, and June 17, Wednesday, will be Muharram 1.