Dubai announces Eid Al Adha public holiday for private schools

Dubai announced the dates for Eid Al Adha public holiday for private schools across the emirate on Tuesday, May 12.

Students will begin the official holiday on Monday, May 25, and continue until Friday, May 29, with classes resuming on Monday, June 1.

This results in a nine-day break for students, with May 23, 24, and 30, 31 being observed as usual weekends.

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The KHDA's announcement comes after the UAE's Ministry of Education revealed last week the dates for the mid-term break for the third semester, and Eid Al Adha break for students and administrative, teaching staff will be from May 25 to 29.

The authority made the announcement after it approved the schedule of schools for the rest of the year. This holiday comes right before students enter the final assessment phase, allowing them to take a short break before their exams.

According to the schedule, students will return to their classrooms on June 1 to resume the third semester, with mock exams being held on June 15 and 16.

The official holiday for Islamic New Year will fall on June 17, which will then be followed by the start of the end-of-term exams — from June 24 to July 3. The ministry has set July 3 as the last day of school for students marking the end of the academic year.