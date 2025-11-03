Dubai announces Education Expo with over 60 private schools, early learning centres

Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced the launch of its first Education Expo.

The new exhibition is expected to have more than 60 private schools and early childhood centres participate.

The first edition will cater to Emirati families, giving them the opportunity to explore a range of educational options for their children from early childhood to senior grades.

The event is set to take place at JW Marriott Marquis from November 8-9 this year.

During the event, KHDA will also introduce a new Parents’ Consultation Service, providing personalised support and guidance to help families make well-informed decisions about their children’s education.