Dubai academy named finalist for 'world's best schools' with its environment initiatives

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 10:00 AM Last updated: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 10:01 AM

An academy in Dubai has been named a top 3 finalist for the World’s Best School Prizes 2024, particularly for the environmental action category.

Educational institutions from across the globe are vying for the award that offers a total prize pool of $50,000 (Dh183,500), which will be divided among the winners for five categories. The five winners will be announced in October, with each receiving US$10,000 (Dh36,700).

Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills (DIAEH) is one of the top three contenders for the World’s Best School Prize for Environmental Action.

Besides honouring environment champions, the prizes — established in 2022 after Covid-19 — recognise schools excelling in community collaboration, innovation, overcoming adversity, and supporting healthy lives, aiming to share best practices to improve education globally.

Collecting e-waste

A standout initiative of DIA EH has been a student-led e-waste recycling campaign, which gained widespread support from the school community.

With the participation of more than 5,000 students, parents, and staff members, 1,000kg of e-waste was collected during World Environment Day and 1,914kg during Campus Sustainability Month.

“If we win the prize money, we plan to reinvest it into our ongoing initiative, which will enable us to enhance our systems and scale up our efforts," Hitesh Bhagat, principal of DIA EH, told Khaleej Times.

"Our goal is to expand the initiative beyond the school and into the wider community. One of our key projects involves recycling electronic devices, and we aim to extend this initiative to areas like Emirates Hills and even local malls. These are the next steps, and the funds would allow us to implement these efforts on a larger scale.”

Getting parents involved

Sustainability initiatives on the campus are primarily led by students with assistance from teachers, Bhagat said, but these campaigns also garner full support from children's parents.

“Students bring these ideas and initiatives to us, and the adults in the school and sometimes even parents help them develop further. Individual efforts have grown into school-wide programmes.”

Through engaging case studies and collaborative discussions, students delve into the complexities of the current global priority and explore innovative solutions to address climate challenges.

“For instance, we have an initiative called ‘Water for Life,’ which started 15 years ago as an annual project and has now evolved into a club that others can join. Many student-driven projects like this continue to grow. Additionally, the Eco Club hosted the inaugural model COP28 event in November 2023 to highlight the importance and raise awareness about various environmental issues through debates on the Paris Agreement, Kyoto Protocol, and the Green Climate Fund, with active participation from 130 students,” he added.

Top organisations pitch in

Bhagat also mentioned the significant support from Emaar, which has helped many of their initiatives.

“This support not only encourages our students but also helps them connect with organizations outside the school. Parents contribute by bringing their own connections to the table,” he added.

He emphasised that the initiative for plastic recycling for example was introduced by a parent, which enabled the school to collaborate with various organisations.

“The involvement of parents and the encouragement passed through their children contribute to the growth of these sustainability efforts, extending beyond school hours.”