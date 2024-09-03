Dubai: 3 schools shut after failing to meet quality standards

Doctors said these could be linked to travel, transition to structured schedules
Three Dubai schools were closed at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year after they failed to meet quality standards.
The education regulator in Dubai said that this move highlights “the priority placed on student welfare.”
This was shared by Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) during a ‘Meet the CEO’ event organised by the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) on Monday.
However, no further information was shared about these schools during the meeting.
Meanwhile, KHDA Director General Aisha Miran mentioned that preparations for the current academic year began in January, with the authority actively seeking input from various stakeholders in the education sector.
This involved over 50 sessions, engaging more than 700 individuals and 290 educational institutions to gather feedback from parents and educators. The goal is to develop the most effective and efficient educational model that aligns with the community’s needs and keeps pace with Dubai’s rapid growth.
When asked about Dubai’s education sector, particularly regarding private education institutions, she emphasised three key factors: diversity, flexibility, and high quality. Dubai currently has 223 private schools serving over 365,000 students and offering 17 different curricula. The sector is expanding, with six new schools opening this academic year.
