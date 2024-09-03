Dubai: 3 schools shut after failing to meet quality standards

File photo

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 5:37 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 5:45 PM

Three Dubai schools were closed at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year after they failed to meet quality standards.

The education regulator in Dubai said that this move highlights “the priority placed on student welfare.”

This was shared by Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) during a ‘Meet the CEO’ event organised by the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) on Monday.

However, no further information was shared about these schools during the meeting.

