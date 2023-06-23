Dubai: 136 students from 29 nationalities graduate MBRU

The grand ceremony was held at Dubai Opera

The Class of 2023 at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences comprising 136 students from 29 different nationalities, graduated with a grand ceremony at the Dubai Opera.

A total of 35 percent of the cohort was comprised of Emirati nationals.

The graduating cohort was a blend of talent from the Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine, the College of Nursing and Midwifery, the College of Medicine and the Deanship of Postgraduate Medical Education.

The event was held under the patronage and presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, MBRU Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC).

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of DAHC also attended the ceremony.

This year’s ceremony, the first that celebrates the graduation of all postgraduate specialty programmes offered at the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, honoured the achievements of the graduates of 56 medical residency and 18 fellowship programmes. Notably, 78 per cent of the cohort consisted of accomplished female learners.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum congratulated the graduates and expressed his appreciation for the Class of 2023’s dedication and commitment to excellence.

Commending MBRU’s remarkable progress in the seven years since its inception. He said the University’s unwavering commitment to raising excellence, fostering innovation and nurturing aspiring professionals has been a key driver of the development of Dubai’s pool of medical talent and expertise.

He also highlighted that MBRU’s dedication is aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a thriving global hub for education and healthcare.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum acknowledged the invaluable role that MBRU plays in preparing qualified healthcare professionals, capable of serving patients with utmost sincerity and commitment, while also elevating the quality of medical services and adapting to future challenges.

He extended his heartfelt wishes to the graduates and emphasised that medical education is not merely a degree, but a profound responsibility to serve humanity.

The ceremony's guest of honour, Sultan Al Neyadi, the first Arab astronaut to walk in space, currently on a six-month space mission, delivered a captivating commencement address from the International Space Station (ISS).

“Medicine and space exploration are interconnected and without comprehensive medical preparation we are not able to undertake space missions, conduct scientific research, contribute to the advancement of humanity and bring all the benefits of technology and space down to earth,” he said, adding he has been able to assist on numerous medical experiments over the past three months on the ISS, collaborating with local universities such as MBRU.

In his welcome address, Dr Amer Sharif, President of MBRU and CEO of DAHC, expressed gratitude to the visionary leadership for their trust and exceptional support, which played a vital role in the university's development and growth.

Dr Sharif thanked the families of the graduates, acknowledging their unwavering support and encouragement throughout the students' academic journey. He also extended sincere appreciation to MBRU's partners, supporters, and the dedicated medical, academic, and administrative staff, who have played an integral role in shaping the educational experience of the graduates.

