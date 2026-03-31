Distance learning extended: How UAE schools are supporting students beyond the classroom

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When the UAE extended distance learning until April 17, many families prepared for another stretch of home-based routines and screen time — but with a growing sense of confidence as schools and parents become better equipped to manage remote learning.

Across the country, educators say this phase is less about coping and more about refining how students learn online.

Classes had first moved online from Monday (March 2), following US-Isreal-Iran war. Authorities then brought forward the spring break to March 22, before announcing a further two weeks of distance learning until April 3.

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The latest extension of distance learning was confirmed by the Ministry of Education on Monday night, with officials emphasising that the decision was guided by “the safety and wellbeing of everyone” across nurseries, kindergartens and schools.

For educators, that priority has driven a more considered approach, prompting schools to rethink delivery methods and drawing on recent experience to reach a higher level of preparedness in responding to exceptional circumstances.

Redesigning provisions

At Fortes Education, which operates Sunmarke School and Regent International School in Dubai, the shift began early.

Dr Neil Hopkin, director of education, said schools avoided trying to mirror physical classrooms online.

“We made a deliberate decision early on not to simply replicate the classroom online, but to redesign our provision around what works best in a virtual environment,” he explained.

That redesign looks different across age groups. Secondary students follow full timetables through live lessons, while younger learners engage in more flexible, creative formats.

Dr Hopkin described how “every phase has a purpose-built model,” adding that Secondary students attend “seven periods a day, with breakout rooms, collaborative tasks and recorded sessions ensuring no student is left behind.”

For primary pupils, the focus has shifted towards immersive, project-based learning, while early years students balance screen time with hands-on play and exploration.

Engagement, he said, has been at the heart of every decision — from phonics groups for younger children to student-led enrichment activities for older pupils.

Other educators also highlighted that the goal is to maintain continuity without overwhelming students.

Dr Mohammed Lahir, director of Leams Education noted that schools have adopted “a carefully structured blended model of synchronous and asynchronous learning,” combining live lessons with independent tasks.

This, he explained, allows lessons to remain “interactive, concise, and student-centred,” while giving students the flexibility to work at their own pace through offline assignments.

“Teachers are systematically monitoring student progress through ongoing formative assessments, digital assignments, and targeted feedback, ensuring that learning outcomes are tracked with accuracy and consistency.”

Balance is important

While continuity remains important, educators say reducing academic pressure has become equally critical during the extended period of remote learning.

“Balance is everything,” said Dr Hopkin, highlighting how schools have adjusted schedules to avoid long hours in front of screens.

He explained that younger students now have shorter live sessions paired with creative offline tasks, while primary pupils work on collaborative two-week projects designed to ease pressure on families.

Across all age groups, schools are also building in personalised support. Dr Hopkin said “small-group teacher seminars and one-to-one check-ins” are now a core part of the timetable, allowing teachers to tailor learning to each child’s pace.

Dr Lahir highlighted that the curriculum has been streamlined to focus on essential outcomes, with “a deliberate shift away from high-stakes assessments” towards continuous feedback and skill development.

He added that timetables now include regular breaks and shorter lessons to “minimise cognitive overload and sustain student attention,” while also encouraging offline and creative activities.

Wellbeing support has also been expanded, with counsellors and teachers maintaining close communication with students and families.

For many school leaders, the emphasis on wellbeing is not separate from academics — it underpins it.

At Credence High School, CEO-principal Deepika Thapar Singh said the approach has been to maintain structure while easing expectations.

“We have ensured a smooth continuation of learning through a well-balanced and structured distance learning approach, with a strong emphasis on maintaining student engagement while keeping routines consistent,” she noted.

She added that schools are focusing on “essential learning outcomes” while keeping expectations “realistic and manageable,” ensuring students are not overwhelmed.

“At the same time, student wellbeing continues to be a priority, with regular check-ins, interactive sessions, and planned breaks integrated into the schedule to support motivation and minimise screen fatigue,” she added.