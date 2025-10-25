'Disciplinary' actions in school: How UAE teachers help, instead of punish, students

When a child misbehaves in school, the first response may not be punishment; but a pen and paper.

Across UAE schools, teachers and counsellors are rethinking what “discipline” truly means, moving beyond reprimands to helping students reflect on their feelings and actions.

This shift comes as the Ministry of Education (MoE) rolls out a comprehensive Student Behaviour Code for the academic year, categorising 46 types of violations and corresponding disciplinary measures.

The framework divides misconduct into four levels of severity with clear intervention steps, all designed to “foster a values-based learning environment” and keep schools safe and respectful.

The discussion around discipline has also gained new urgency in light of recent events. In India’s southern state of Kerala, the death by suicide of a UAE expat’s son, aged 14, allegedly after humiliation at school, sparked protests and the suspension of two teachers.

Such incidents also underscore why discipline must be handled with care, empathy, and emotional intelligence.

Writing instead of punishing

At some UAE schools, counsellors turn moments of disruption into opportunities for self-expression.

Arogya Reddy, Principal of Ambassador School Sharjah, said, “Even small efforts by children should be acknowledged. Disruptive students often seek attention, and appreciating brief positive actions builds motivation. In our school, disruptions are first addressed by counsellors, who help students reflect, express emotions, and develop self-awareness through writing and discussion.”

He added that this exercise often leads to emotional release.

“When they write, a lot of their inner emotions are poured out and they visibly calm down. Some of the writings are more aggressive, using strong language, while others are calmer. Counsellors may ask students to read their work aloud. Sometimes students choose to share what they have written; other times, they prefer not to. The school never pressures them to read their writings if they don’t want to.”

Principals said all issues — including online misconduct — are dealt under the ambit of the MoE’s Code of Conduct, and as per the specific guidelines set by the education regulator of the particular emirate, involving parents and formal warnings.

“Often, working parents and unsupervised online exposure contribute to behavioural challenges,” Reddy noted.

Tiered corrective measures

Other education leaders also explained how discipline follows a structured system.

The new national behaviour code formalises a tiered approach — starting from verbal warnings and escalating to written notices or behaviour grade deductions. Parental involvement and behavioural monitoring follow if issues persist.

Pramod Mahajan, Principal of Sharjah Indian School, said, “Children here tend to be more disciplined, growing up in an environment with a unique learning culture in the UAE. For students who occasionally stray, we have tiered corrective measures — Degree 1, Degree 2, and so on — leaving little room for deviation.”

He said counsellors and teachers monitor students closely, aided by CCTV surveillance and safety officers. “In escalated cases, school authorities and head teachers step in, and parents are involved and guided on disciplining their children. In my many years of experience, I’ve rarely encountered a situation requiring suspension,” Mahajan said.

The school’s in-house IT cell also monitors students’ social media activity “to ensure students do not post anything inappropriate about teachers or the school,” he added.

Fostering self-discipline

Some leaders also emphasise that discipline works best when it grows from within.

Veena Nair, Head of Media and Community Outreach at Delhi Private School (DPS) Sharjah, said, “In our school, discipline is not imposed but fostered as a core value. Teachers maintain a balance between order and sincerity by nurturing mutual respect and responsibility in every learner.”

She described how the culture extends to all parts of school life. “The Praefectorial Board plays a dynamic role in guiding their peers, ensuring that discipline is upheld with self-esteem.”

“This culture of respect,” Nair added, “creates a safe and caring environment where students feel poised to express themselves and learn from their experiences.”