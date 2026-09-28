Emirati women offered 10 London Business School scholarships through DIFC

Ten Emirati women from the DIFC community will receive scholarships for executive education programmes at London Business School (LBS), as part of a new initiative focused on professional development and career progression.

The scholarships, announced by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and LBS on the final day of DIFC’s Emirati Women’s Month, will give participants access to LBS Executive Education Open programmes, helping them develop new skills, strengthen leadership capabilities and progress in their careers.

The initiative comes as DIFC marks 20 years of the DIFC Academy, which connects professionals with leading universities, business schools and education providers.

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The programme is also part of DIFC’s wider focus on supporting Emirati women through education, leadership opportunities, professional development and access to networks and mentors.

Scholarships to build leadership and career skills

Alya Alzarouni, Chief Operating Officer of DIFC Authority, said empowering Emirati women to take on a greater role in the UAE economy remained central to DIFC’s vision.

She said the scholarships would give 10 Emirati women access to world-class executive education while supporting the broader objective of building a diverse and future-ready financial centre.

“Empowering Emirati women to play an even greater role in the UAE’s economy is central to our vision for a diverse and future-ready financial centre. As we celebrate Emirati Women’s Month under the theme ‘Together We Rise Stronger and Better’, our partnership with London Business School provides 10 Emirati women with access to world-class executive education to strengthen their capabilities and accelerate their careers.”

Alzarouni also pointed to other DIFC initiatives supporting women's professional development, including Women in Business Week at the DIFC Innovation Hub.

The initiative comes as LBS continues its long-standing presence in the UAE. The business school opened its first campus outside London in Dubai in 2007, with its Dubai campus located within the DIFC Academy.

The campus will mark its 20th anniversary in 2027, further underlining the institutions’ long-term relationship and focus on developing business talent in the region.

LBS to expand access to global business education

For Emirati women selected for the scholarships, the programme will provide an opportunity to join LBS's wider learning community and access its executive education programmes.

Sergei Guriev, Dean of London Business School, said the partnership would support DIFC’s ambition to build an inclusive professional ecosystem where talent can develop.

“We are delighted to contribute to DIFC’s Emirati Women’s Month celebrations and its ambition to create an inclusive ecosystem where talent can thrive.”

He said LBS was looking forward to welcoming more Emirati women and providing them with both business education and access to a global network.

“London Business School is proud to partner with DIFC and the DIFC Academy to further support the development of Emirati women and the UAE’s future business leaders. Through these 10 scholarships, we look forward to welcoming a greater number of talented Emirati women into the LBS learning community and providing them with the business education and the global network to take the next step in their careers.”

LBS’s Open Executive Education programmes are ranked first globally by the Financial Times for the second consecutive year, according to the institutions. Its Custom Executive Education programmes are ranked second globally.

The scholarship announcement follows DIFC’s Emirati Women’s Month, held from August 28 to September 28 under the theme ‘Together We Rise Stronger and Better’.

Alongside the scholarships, DIFC Innovation Hub is leading Women in Business Week, with sessions covering technology, finance, entrepreneurship, innovation, personal branding and the future of business.

The programme includes initiatives such as 'Women behind the code', 'BuildHers of tomorrow', 'Women powering finance and women building influence', giving women across the DIFC community opportunities to connect, learn and build professional networks.

Eligible Emirati women interested in the scholarships can register through the London Business School executive education programme.