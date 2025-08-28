  • search in Khaleej Times
CBSE exempts UAE schools from APAAR ID, Aadhaar requirement

APAAR, or Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry, is a unique identification number linked to student enrolment

Published: Thu 28 Aug 2025, 12:43 PM

Updated: Thu 28 Aug 2025, 1:03 PM

CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE are no longer required to generate APAAR IDs, school leaders in the country have confirmed.

In the circular sent to all principals here, which Khaleej Times has seen, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) stated, “Schools situated abroad are exempted from APAAR because of various administrative reasons and laws in these countries.”

APAAR, or Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry, is a unique identification number linked to student enrolment. It allows Indian authorities to track a student’s journey from primary to higher education, in line with the South Asian country’s New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Earlier this month, CBSE made APAAR IDs mandatory for students in India registering for Grade 10 and 12 board exams.

Creating an APAAR ID requires students to submit details like name, age, date of birth, gender, photograph, and Aadhaar number.

Aadhar is a 12-digit individual identification number which serves as proof of identity and proof of address for residents of India.

Following this announcement in India, students in CBSE affiliated schools here raised concerns about the same.

However, school principals in the UAE have also confirmed that it is not meant for overseas schools.

Principal of Sharjah Indian School said, “As mentioned earlier, APAAR ID is meant only for India and not for schools that are operating aboard. This has now been confirmed by CBSE too.”

Principal Abhilasha Singh of Shining Star International School in Abu Dhabi reiterated this. She added, “CBSE has clarified in a circular to all school Principals that APAAR IDs are not required for foreign schools. This should put to rest any confusion students had in the past few weeks regarding the need for APAAR IDs and Aadhaar.”