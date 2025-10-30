CBSE announces start date of Grade 10, 12 Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the date that Board exams for Grades 10 and 12.

The body said that in the year 2026, the major examinations will commence from February 17, 2026. As per earlier announcements, two Board examinations will be held for Class X according to recommendations made in NEP-2020.

The authority has said that the following criteria has been taken into consideration while finalising the date of the exams:

1. A sufficient gap has been given between two subjects generally offered by a student in both classes.

2. The date of conduct of entrance examinations meant for the students of Class XII have been taken into consideration and efforts have been made to complete the examinations much before the entrance examinations. This will help the students in better time management for both the Board and entrance examinations.

3. During evaluation, teachers of all subjects will not stay away from their school simultaneously and for a longer period.

4. The date sheet has been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects' examinations offered by a student fall on the same date.

5. The time of the start of the examinations will be at 10.30am IST (9am UAE time).

Date sheets can be downloaded from the official CBSE website: www.cbse.nic.in.