  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 30, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 8, 1447 | Fajr 05:07 | DXB clear.png31.3°C

CBSE announces start date of Grade 10, 12 Board Exams

As per earlier announcements, two Board examinations will be held for Class X according to recommendations made in NEP-2020

Published: Thu 30 Oct 2025, 6:03 PM

Top Stories

Indian expats in UAE to receive only e-passports under new system

Indian expats in UAE to receive only e-passports under new system

Petrofac's downfall, shock administration send ripples across Gulf energy sector

Petrofac's downfall, shock administration send ripples across Gulf energy sector

Dubai’s ‘Outstanding’ schools: Here are total fees for all 23 institutions

Dubai’s ‘Outstanding’ schools: Here are total fees for all 23 institutions

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the date that Board exams for Grades 10 and 12.

The body said that in the year 2026, the major examinations will commence from February 17, 2026. As per earlier announcements, two Board examinations will be held for Class X according to recommendations made in NEP-2020.

Recommended For You

NMDC Energy's 9-month revenue jumps 33 per cent to Dh13b

NMDC Energy's 9-month revenue jumps 33 per cent to Dh13b

IAME UAE Series Round 2–3 deliver thrilling weekend at Dubai Kartdrome

IAME UAE Series Round 2–3 deliver thrilling weekend at Dubai Kartdrome

Climate change 'will not end civilisation': Bill Gates points out 3 tough truths

Climate change 'will not end civilisation': Bill Gates points out 3 tough truths

Photos: Poverty forces these Filipinos to live among the dead, become cemetery dwellers

Photos: Poverty forces these Filipinos to live among the dead, become cemetery dwellers

'Dubai brought me back to myself': How city helped Chetan Bhagat reinvent himself

'Dubai brought me back to myself': How city helped Chetan Bhagat reinvent himself

 

The authority has said that the following criteria has been taken into consideration while finalising the date of the exams:

1. A sufficient gap has been given between two subjects generally offered by a student in both classes.

2. The date of conduct of entrance examinations meant for the students of Class XII have been taken into consideration and efforts have been made to complete the examinations much before the entrance examinations. This will help the students in better time management for both the Board and entrance examinations.

3. During evaluation, teachers of all subjects will not stay away from their school simultaneously and for a longer period.

4. The date sheet has been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects' examinations offered by a student fall on the same date.

5. The time of the start of the examinations will be at 10.30am IST (9am UAE time).

Date sheets can be downloaded from the official CBSE website: www.cbse.nic.in.