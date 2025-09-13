CBSE schools in UAE integrate podcasts, digital content to boost students' learning

Students across CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE are being encouraged to sharpen their creativity and communication skills as part of a new initiative rolled out by the Indian board.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited students of Classes 9 to 12 to actively participate in creating podcasts and other digital content, aiming to enhance their 21st-century learning skills while giving them a national platform to showcase their work.

Teachers in the UAE see this as a positive step that blends academics with real-world skills. With the CBSE’s push, UAE educators believe students will gain a strong foundation not only in academics but also in digital expression, collaboration, and responsible online behaviour — skills that are becoming essential in today’s world.

“Encouraging participation in digital content creation helps students explore their creativity and communication skills," said Shiny Davison, principal of Woodlem Park School, Hamidiya, Ajman. "Teachers can inspire curiosity by suggesting fun and relatable topics, while guiding students in planning, scripting, and producing engaging podcasts or videos."

She also added that such initiatives "enhance essential 21st-century skills like digital literacy, creativity, confidence, and responsible online behaviour, preparing students to meet academic demands and real-world challenges effectively".

Building a sense of community

For schools, the initiative also provides opportunities to build a sense of community, noted Davison. “Celebrating every effort and promoting collaboration makes the process interactive and motivating. Schools play a vital role by organising workshops on digital skills, content creation, and online safety.”

Muhammad Ali Kottakkulam, principal of Cosmopolitan International Indian School, Ajman, emphasised the importance of integrating podcasts into daily school life. “Teachers can support this innovative initiative by creating awareness of the programme in school gatherings like assemblies, sharing exemplary student-led podcasts with the school and wider community and linking the program with life skills. This initiative is sure to maximize their opportunities to communicate, enhance their creativity and boost their digital literacy skills.”

Language teachers also see strong classroom potential. “As a language teacher, I trust that podcast can be done in normal classes on lessons where we can relate the theme of the lesson to normal real-world issues or life connect," Veena Nair, head, Media and Community Outreach at Delhi Private School Sharjah, said, adding: "It builds their confidence and encourages the entire class to participate.”

She also noted that these CBSE-led projects give students “ample exposure to all social media platforms” while schools can “instil critical thinking through these platforms by giving guidance on how to make proper impactful digital content through their pros and cons.”

At Shining Star International School, Abu Dhabi, students are already gaining experience in this field. “Our students have been at the forefront of content creation, especially in creating podcasts," said head of Section Shane Alliew Joseph.

"With the assistance of their teachers and mentors, our pupils have created podcasts on ‘Developing Entrepreneurship Skills Among Students’ and ‘Black Lives Matter: Celebrating Diversity'," she added. "This not only showcases their creativity, awareness, and commitment to meaningful dialogue but also widens their knowledge and challenges their critical thinking.”