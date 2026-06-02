CBSE portal vulnerability: UAE schools reassure students of 'fair' evaluation process

CBSE school principals in the UAE are reassuring families that the integrity of the Class 12 examination process remains intact and that multiple safeguards continue to protect students’ results.

The reassurance comes amid increased scrutiny of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, following student complaints, claims raised by ethical hackers in India, and questions over the tendering process used to award the contract.

The developments have sparked discussion among students and parents across the UAE, particularly those awaiting re-evaluation outcomes. For many students, the key concern is whether the reported vulnerabilities could have affected marks, result timelines or the confidentiality of examination records.

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Educators stress that those fears have largely been addressed following CBSE’s clarification and corrective measures.

Students turn to re-evaluation process

Pramod Mahajan, Principal of Sharjah Indian School, said students seeking re-evaluation have already received access to their answer sheets and are now submitting their observations to the board.

“The board has acknowledged that vulnerabilities may have occurred and is taking the matter seriously. CBSE appoints external agencies through a proper process laid down by the Government of India (for OSM), so appropriate action will be taken against the agency concerned if required,” he said.

Mahajan noted that while some students were disappointed, the board had remained transparent throughout the process and continued to offer opportunities for verification.

“In the world of technology, there can always be unforeseen challenges. While some students are understandably disappointed, CBSE has been transparent throughout the process. Not many boards provide students with evaluated answer sheets for review,” he said.

He added that the rise in re-evaluation requests this year could also be linked to the increasing use of “competency-based questions”. Mahajan also noted that the board additionally has reduced the cost of the re-evaluation process.

He said, “If students have doubts, they have the opportunity to verify their marks. CBSE is acting responsibly by addressing the anomalies and taking corrective measures wherever necessary.”

Schools stress confidence in assessment system

Educators across the UAE emphasised that the vulnerabilities do not undermine the credibility of the board's evaluation framework.

Prarthana Kale, Principal of The Indian Academy, said schools have observed that students are primarily looking for reassurance and transparency.

“We would like to reassure parents and students that the assessment and evaluation processes remain secure, rigorous, and subject to multiple quality assurance mechanisms,” she said.

Kale added that students want clarity on whether technical issues could affect their results, but most remain focused on their academic goals.

“Students can remain focused on their learning and examinations with complete confidence in the fairness and reliability of the CBSE evaluation process,” she said.

According to Kale, concerns among students have remained limited following the board's communication and corrective action. She said learners continue to seek transparency, consistency and reliability, while the board’s response has helped address those expectations.

Meanwhile, schools say recent improvements to the marking platform have strengthened confidence among evaluators and administrators.

Shiny Davison, Principal of Woodlem Park School, Ajman, said schools received clear guidance from CBSE following the discovery of vulnerabilities.

“Training sessions, enhanced security protocols, and technical support have helped ensure that evaluators can use the platform efficiently and accurately,” she said.

Davison noted that feedback from academic circles suggests CBSE has been proactive in protecting the integrity of the evaluation process and maintaining trust among stakeholders.

“Students, meanwhile, are primarily seeking reassurance regarding the fairness, transparency, and timely declaration of results. Many have welcomed the improvements and are keen to understand how these changes will prevent technical disruptions in the future,” she said.

Looking ahead, educators believe the latest enhancements could strengthen confidence in digital assessment systems, streamline marking processes and support timely publication of results.

“Our teachers who serve as examiners and evaluators continue to participate in all mandatory CBSE orientation sessions, training programmes, and standardisation exercises conducted by the Board. These initiatives ensure that evaluators remain fully updated on system enhancements, marking protocols, and quality assurance expectations,” added Kale.