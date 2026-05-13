CBSE Grade 12 results out: UAE students rush online to check scores

CBSE had previously cancelled Class 12 board exams for Middle East students, including the UAE, amid regional tensions

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 13 May 2026, 12:20 PM
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India's Central Board of Secondary Education declared the Class 12 board exam results for 2026 on Wednesday. Excitement and relief fill homes and schools in the UAE today as the CBSE announced the results.

Many students have started celebrating impressive scores, though schools have not yet received their results. News of the result release is spreading quickly, prompting students to rush online to check their scores.

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In the Gulf states, including the UAE, the Indian education board announced on March 15 that it cancelled all board exams for Class 12 students living in the Middle East due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict, which has now entered an extended ceasefire.

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Schools temporarily shifted to distance learning, leading to adjustments in daily schedules and the release of alternative assessment plans for final-year students.

Notably, students will first receive their provisional digital scorecards. Original marksheets will be issued later through the schools.

In the meantime, digital versions from DigiLocker are accepted for admissions and applications.


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