CBSE Grade 12 results: Check answer book, apply for re-evaluation; steps explained

On May 13, India's CBSE announced Grade 12 board exam results, prompting a flurry of checking scores, celebratory evenings, and fielding the never-ending calls from relatives. With UAE home to multiple CBSE schools, thousands of students eagerly and anxiously await the results which play a key role in determining their future education prospects.

After the 2026 exams were announced, a noticeable decline was recorded in the overall pass percentage of students. Many also expressed that they were dissatisfied with their marks. With On-Screen Marking introduced this year, students naturally questioned if the new evaluation format had anything to do with this.

CBSE issued a clarification on May 15, saying that the board "remains committed to a fair, transparent, and equitable evaluation process". It added that teachers had received training and detailed guidelines to ensure that "the evaluation done is objective, correct, and error free".

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If students are still not convinced, they can check their answer book, and inform the board of any issues, which will be addressed by the authority.

What is on-screen marking?

CBSE introduced a new format known as on-screen marking for the 2026 Class 12 exams. On-screen marking is a digital process where evaluators assess scanned answer sheets online, rather than physical copies.The board claimed that it has the following benefits, according to the recent notice issued:

Maintenance of secrecy

Error-free evaluation

Complete assessment

Reduced human intervention

Efficiency gains

Eco-friendly digital process

Transparency and accountability

Scalability

How to apply for re-evaluation/verification?

Login with your credentials on the CBSE website, and request for the scanned answer book of the subjects you wish to re-evaluate. Pay the processing charges online via credit/debit Card or Net Banking. Scanned copies will be provided in the candidate's account on first-come, first-served basis. The student can download the answer sheet from the online platform, and apply for verification of issues they notice, or re-evaluation of answers. Avail the question papers and the marking scheme on the CBSE website. Evaluate your answer book based on the marking scheme. If you observe a mistake, mention the particular question, and state if marks have not been awarded despite the answer matching the marking scheme, or being similar to the marking scheme. Make sure the reasons you state are not vague, as clear information will allow CBSE to ensure that the issue is identified and addressed appropriately Apply for re-evaluation, and pay the required fees. The status of the requests made shall then be uploaded and available in the candidate's account.

Fees and dates

Scanned copy of answer book: May 19 to May 22 — Rs700 per subject

Verification of issues, or re-evaluation: May 26 to May 29 — Rs100 per question for re-evaluation, Rs500 per answer book for verification of issues observed

Points to note