CBSE Global Curriculum could reshape Indian education in UAE, say school leaders

School leaders in the UAE say CBSE’s proposed Global Curriculum could mark a significant shift in Indian-curriculum education abroad, with a stronger emphasis on global competencies, innovation, research skills and real-world application of knowledge aimed at improving students’ competitiveness for higher education worldwide.

Once launched, CBSE-affiliated schools overseas will transition to the global curriculum framework as part of a broader overhaul aimed at making CBSE education more internationally competitive and better aligned with regulatory requirements in host countries.

Plans for the rollout — initially expected in 2026 — remain under discussion, with educators involved in the process saying the framework is still in the consultation stage as it continues to evolve through stakeholder feedback.

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The initiative is being closely tracked in the UAE, home to a large network of CBSE-affiliated schools, where principals say the aim is to also make the curriculum more future-ready, globally relevant and better aligned with international university expectations.

Stakeholder consultations and evolving framework

School leaders highlight that the blueprint is still being actively shaped through dialogue across education communities.

Pramod Mahajan, principal of Sharjah Indian School, said, “The initiative is still under process. We are holding meetings and multiple stakeholders are involved in discussions. This includes students, parents, teachers, subject experts and external agencies, and all their perspectives will be taken into account.”

Expanding on the academic direction being discussed, he added, “The curriculum is expected to lean more towards STEM education and include international languages. It will be competency-based with a strong focus on global citizenship, aiming to make students future-ready and attract learners from all nationalities. It is designed for global students, not just Indian students, and will also align with entry requirements of leading universities worldwide. Whatever the prerequisites are, those will be incorporated into the curriculum.”

Mahajan also highlighted that while foundational elements of competency-based learning already exist, the proposed global version aims to widen choice and flexibility for students, including alternative subject pathways and a broader international orientation.

He explained for example, lessons on Indian history would remain part of the syllabus but with greater flexibility in subject selection, signalling a shift “from local to global” learning pathways.

“For instance, an Australian student could opt for an alternative pathway. There will be significant flexibility, allowing students to select options that suit their context.”

UAE classrooms and global alignment

Educators in the UAE also highlight that the proposed curriculum could help better connect classroom learning with real-world global challenges.

Prarthana Kale, Principal of The Indian Academy Dubai, said,

“In a UAE or GCC classroom, a more contextualised and globally aligned curriculum will connect learning to both local realities and global developments. Students may explore themes such as sustainability, innovation, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, space exploration, and cultural diversity through real-world applications across subjects.”

She added that this approach aligns closely with the UAE’s vision for the future, which emphasises “innovation, competitiveness, sustainability, and global citizenship. The goal is not only to help students acquire knowledge, but also to develop the skills and understanding needed to apply that knowledge meaningfully in both local and international contexts.”

Preparing students for a competitive global future

School leaders say the reform could significantly enhance students’ readiness for international higher education and emerging career pathways.

Shiny Davison, Principal, Woodlem Park School, Ajman, said, “The introduction of the CBSE Global Curriculum is a progressive and timely initiative. Many of the methodologies being emphasised — such as experiential learning, competency-based education, critical thinking, and interdisciplinary learning — are already part of the evolving educational landscape in GCC schools. What makes this initiative significant is the structured framework it provides, ensuring greater consistency and alignment across international CBSE schools."

"I strongly believe that this curriculum can have a substantial impact on students’ prospects for admission to overseas universities. By fostering global competencies, innovation, research skills, and real-world application of knowledge, it will help students become more competitive and better prepared for higher education opportunities worldwide," she added.