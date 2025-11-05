CBSE Global Curriculum: New initiative 'in draft stage'; possible rollout by 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is finalising plans to launch the CBSE Global Curriculum — possibly from April 2026, according to various media outlets.

Senior regulators and education officials from GCC Ministries of Education — including Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE (Dubai – KHDA, Abu Dhabi – ADEK, Sharjah – SPEA) — held constructive discussions with senior functionaries from CBSE, the Government of India, and the Consul General of India in Dubai during the inaugural day of the Annual Conference of Sahodaya School Complexes in Dubai on Tuesday.

The CBSE Global Curriculum is part of a wider reform initiative aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), aiming to offer students greater flexibility and a globally competitive learning experience. It will be available to CBSE-affiliated schools outside India.

Reportedly, international schools currently affiliated with other education boards will also have the option to adopt this curriculum, and CBSE schools in India may choose to offer it as well.

A look back: CBSE-i

Earlier, the CBSE-i (Central Board of Secondary Education – International) curriculum was introduced in 2010 as a pilot programme in select schools in India and abroad. Designed to provide an internationally benchmarked, inquiry-based, and skill-oriented approach, it emphasised interdisciplinary learning, research projects, and critical thinking while retaining core Indian values. However, due to operational challenges and limited adoption, CBSE discontinued the programme in 2017.

Insights from the conference

Sharing details about the conference, Dr Ram Shankar, Professor and Director, CBSE Regional Office and Centre of Excellence, Dubai, told Khaleej Times, “About 10 to 15 schools come together periodically to ensure quality education, and they hold an annual gathering known as the Sahodaya School Complex Conference."



"At this conference, people come with their concerns and expectations, and CBSE also shares what it has achieved over the past year and its plans for the future. We highlight best practices and focus on competency-based education, teacher training, and the two board examinations."



"The new global curriculum is currently at the draft stage. Over time, it will be implemented, and all stakeholders will be informed. Consultations with stakeholders, especially regulators, have already begun.”

Dr Shankar added, “This curriculum is specifically designed for CBSE-affiliated foreign schools, keeping in mind their requirements and global benchmarks. It covers multiple aspects, including infrastructure requirements, regulations, academic practices, academic calendar, authority, teacher qualifications, and more. All of these factors will be considered before the curriculum takes its final shape.”

When asked if the rollout would definitely begin in the next academic year, he noted, “Since education is a process where stakeholder concerns are crucial, we cannot provide a specific timeframe at this stage.”

GCC regulators extend support

During the discussions, senior regulators from the GCC welcomed the initiative and agreed to explore collaboration in key areas such as curriculum contextualisation, teacher training, and vocational and technical education.

They also deliberated on teacher qualification standards, equivalence benchmarks, and the global recognition of CBSE certificates. The regulators appreciated CBSE’s commitment to maintaining a balance between academic rigour and affordability, and expressed full support for the Global Curriculum, commending CBSE schools in the Gulf for their high standards of compliance, quality, and student performance.

Additionally, the event also witnessed the launch of the CBSE Holistic Progress Card (Middle Stage), promoting multidimensional assessment in line with NEP 2020.